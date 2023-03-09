‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Masters of the Universe: Revolution Adds a Super New Star to Its Cast

Screenshot: Netflix

Sam Raimi wants to do a second Drag Me to Hell. Disney is giving us another new look at Little Mermaid at the Oscars this weekend. Meet the heroes of Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves in a new featurette. Plus, what’s coming on The Flash. Spoilers go!

Drag Me to Hell 2

During a recent Reddit AMA, Sam Raimi revealed his production company is “trying to come up with a story” for a sequel to Drag Me to Hell.

The team at Ghost House Pictures: Romel Adam and Jose Canas are trying to come up with a story that would work and I’m anxious to hear if they do!

[/Film]

Resident Evil: Death Island

Bloody-Disgusting reports the animated Resident Evil movie, Death Island, has been rated “R” for “bloody violence and language.”

The Little Mermaid

Disney has released a new poster for its live-action Little Mermaid.

Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham

New images from Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham reveal the 1920s versions of James Gordon, Harvey Dent, Jason Todd, and Cassandra Cain.

Evil Dead Rise

Meanwhile, the official Evil Dead Twitter page has released a new teaser in honour of International Women’s Day.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

The cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves briefly discuss their characters in a new featurette.

Simulant

The android replica of Jordana Brewster’s late husband (Robbie Amell) takes romance lessons from a roboticist (Simu Liu) on how to win her back in the trailer for Simulant.

Cocaine Shark

A stop-motion hammerhead/lobster hybrid escapes from a secret drug lab in the trailer for Wild Eye Releasing’s Cocaine Bear mockbuster, Cocaine Shark.

Knights of the Zodiac

Toei has also released a new trailer for its live-action Knights of the Zodiac movie.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Deadline reports Melissa Benoist will take over the role of Teela from Sarah Michelle Gellar when Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe returns for Revolution, a continuation of 2021’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again is now filming in Yonkers, New York, according to a report from News 12 Bronx.

The Flash

Finally, Khione is tested for superpowers in the trailer for “The Good, The Bad, and the Lucky,” next week’s episode of The Flash.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OqwXJvHegoWant more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

