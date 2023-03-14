Magic: The Gathering Reveals Its First Lord of the Rings Cards

Middle-earth is about to join the multiversal planes of Magic: The Gathering. While the next set in Wizards of the Coast’s Universes Beyond crossover sub-theme is still a few months away, we’re already getting a look at some of the icons of Tolkien’s fantasy world coming to the set.

Revealed by IGN this week, Wizards of the Coast has given us our first look at some of the cards coming in Universes Beyond: The Lord of the Rings–Tales of Middle-earth. The set, a full release akin to Wizard’s prior in-house collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons rather than collaborations like the recent Warhammer 40,000 Commander decks, will feature new renditions of Frodo, the Fellowship, Sauron, Gollum, and the myriad other heroes and villains of Middle-earth rather than being based on any specific prior adaptation (sorry, movie fans, no Viggo Mortensen to be found here).

Click through to see all of the cards revealed so far — including Gandalf, the One Ring itself, and a very clever take on Magic’s land cards, as well as more Gandalf art from unseen cards.

Gandalf the Grey

Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast

Gandalf the Grey–Special Art Treatment

Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast

The One Ring

Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast

Full Art Plains–The Shire

Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast

Full Art Island–Coast of Eriador

Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast

Full Art Swamp–Mordor

Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast

Full Art Mountain–White Mountains of Gondor

Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast

Full Art Forest–Mirkwood

Screenshot: IGN/Wizards of the Coast

Card Art: Gandalf the White by Magali Villeneuve

Image: Magali Villeneuve/Wizards of the Coast

Card Art: Gandalf, Friend of the Shire by Dmitry Burmak