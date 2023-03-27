Liv Tyler’s Incredible Hulk Character Is Returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

It’s been 15 years since The Incredible Hulk — the Louis Leterrier-directed, pre-Disney Marvel Studios film with Edward Norton playing the big green guy. A lot’s changed since then — but Liv Tyler’s character Betty Ross endures. She’ll make her Marvel return in Captain America: New World Order.

In addition to being a) a scientist and b) the girlfriend of Bruce Banner, Betty was also the daughter of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, played in The Incredible Hulk and several subsequent Marvel Cinematic Universe films by William Hurt. With Hurt’s passing last year, Harrison Ford will be taking over the role in New World Order — which will be the first feature film to star Avengers veteran Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as Captain America. The rest of the cast includes Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez (who played Isaiah Bradley and Joaquin Torres, respectively, on the Mackie-led Disney+ Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), as well as Shira Haas (Unorthodox) and Xosha Roquemore.

You might catch yourself hoping that this news of Tyler’s return might bring with it some scrap of intel about New World Order’s story, but alas — nada. Directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) and written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), the Marvel Phase 5 film is slated to hit theatres May 3, 2024.