Let Netflix’s Chupa Introduce Your New Adorable Critter Obsession

Netflix’s new film Chupa has a bit of an E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial ring to it: a kid discovers a fantastical creature, bonds with it, then enlists his friends to help protect it from sinister grown-ups. But Chupa has some distinctive qualities, too — not only is it set in Mexico, but the titular monster is freaking adorable.

The latter is not up for debate. Watch the new trailer for Chupa, which is short for “chupacabra,” and see for yourself.

Yes, that’s Willow’s Christian Slater as the bad-guy scientist, as well as Demián Bichir (Let the Right One In, The Nun) as the kindly grandfather who just so happens to be housing a bébé chupacabra — which resembles an oversized, fuzzy kitten with wings — in his backyard barn.

Here’s the full synopsis: “Shy 13-year-old Alex (Evan Whitten) flies from Kansas City to Mexico to meet his extended family for the first time. There he meets his grandfather and former lucha libre champion Chava (Demián Bichir), energetic, wrestling-obsessed cousin Memo (Nickolas Verdugo), and fearless, hip cousin Luna (Ashley Ciarra). But just as Alex begins to get his bearings, he discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather’s shed: a young chupacabra cub, which he recognises from stories of the feared, full-grown chupacabra, fabled to feed on farmers’ livestock. Alex soon learns that his new friend ‘Chupa’ has a secret history with his family, and that dogged, dangerous scientist Richard Quinn (Christian Slater) is hunting the misunderstood creature to try and harness his powers. To protect Chupa from impending danger, Alex sets off on the adventure of a lifetime, one that will push the bonds of his newfound family to the brink, and remind him that life’s burdens are lighter when you don’t have to carry them alone.”

Chupa has some big names behind the camera: Jonás Cuarón (son of Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón, who made Gravity and Children of Men, among others; Jonás’ credits include co-writing Gravity and directing 2015’s Desierto) directs, and its list of producers includes Chris Columbus (Home Alone, multiple Harry Potter films). You can watch Chupa when it hits Netflix on April 7.