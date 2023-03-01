LEGO’s Disney 100 Collection Includes The Up Balloon House and a Robin Hood Fox Daddy Minifigure

If you thought your wallet would have a break after all the new LEGO sets that finally became available today, think again. To help celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary, LEGO announced a handful of new Disney-themed sets enroute in the coming months, including its next series of collectible minifigures.

The balloon house from Up is going to be a hard set to resist, as are the minifigure versions of Baymax, Stitch, Coco’s Ernesto de la Cruz, and the internet’s favourite animated fox: Robin Hood.

LEGO Disney Up House

One of Pixar’s best films not featuring anthropomorphic toys, Up finally gets the LEGO treatment with a recreation of Carl Fredricksen’s small house including the giant bunch of helium-filled balloons that carries it away. The set also includes minifigure versions of Carl, Russell, and Dug the dog, who might actually be the best reason to grab this one.

LEGO Disney Up House

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection

LEGO is also commemorating Disney’s 100th anniversary with its third series of collectible minifigures featuring Disney animated characters.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Robin Hood

From the 1973 animated Disney film, Robin Hood, this will easily be the most sought after minifigure in the new collection given the internet’s thirst for the suave animated fox.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Prince John

Every hero needs a villain, and for Robin Hood, it’s Prince John.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Set the wayback machine to the earliest days of Disney animation with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Mickey’s precursor, who includes a movie clapboard.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Pinocchio

Is this the puppet version of Pinocchio, or the real boy? It’s hard to say without being able to ask him and seeing if his nose grows?

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Jiminy Cricket

The world would be a better place if everyone had a little Jiminy Cricket on their shoulder, and now everyone can.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey

Mickey in his Sorcerer’s Apprentice getup is a welcome reminder that everyone occasionally has really bad days at work.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Tiana

From the 2009 animated film, The Princess and the Frog, comes Tiana with a frog in one hand, and a sign for her restaurant in the other.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Dr. Facilier

Also from the 2009 animated film, The Princess and the Frog, comes Dr. Facilier, memorably voiced by Keith David.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Queen of Hearts

Alice’s adventures in Wonderland became a lot less wonderful when she crossed paths with the Queen of Hearts.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Aurora

Did you know that the exhausted main character of Disney’s 1959 animated film, Sleeping Beauty, was named Aurora? Now you do.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Mulan

Before Ming-Na Wen was Fennec Shand in, The Mandalorian, which just started season three, she voiced Mulan in the 1998 animated film of the same name.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Ernesto de la Cruz

Pixar’s most beautiful film, Coco, actually makes us kind of excited to visit the afterlife, assuming Ernesto de la Cruz isn’t there.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Miguel and Dante

We thought Up’s Dug would be the only LEGO minifigure dog we’d be excited about today, but then we saw Coco’s Dante who loyally tags along with Miguel in his Day of the Dead facepaint.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Pocahontas

Can you paint with all the colours of wind? You will be if you manage to find this Pocahontas minifigure.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Cruella de Vil

We aren’t the only ones kind of creeped out that LEGO has included a tiny dalmation puppy with its Cruella de Vil minifigure, right? They know what she plans to do with it, don’t they?

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Stitch 626

Experiment 626, better known as Stitch, is ready to cause some intergalactic chaos with a pair of blasters in hand.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: Baymax

A close second to Robin Hood as our most sought after minifigure in this collection is the inflatable robot Baymax popping out of his charging case and ready to assess your medical emergency.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Collection: The Queen

“Mirror, mirror, on the wall, which minifigure in this new collection comes with the best accessory of them all?” Clearly it’s Sleeping Beauty’s evil Queen and her magic mirror.

LEGO Disney Celebration Train

Despite being geared towards younger builders just discovering their LEGO fandom, and the fact that it’s not compatible with LEGO train tracks, this adorable Disney Celebration Train might still be worthy of a spot in your collection with a handful of minifigures including Tinkerbell, Woody, and Moana, riding on matching themed floats. Stage a main street parade right across your desk.

LEGO Disney Celebration Train