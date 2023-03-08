LEGO Welcomes Everyone Back to Jurassic Park With 5 New Sets and One Big Pile of Poop

When Jurassic Park hit theatres in 1993, it was six years before LEGO introduced licensed sets with a handful of buildable Star Wars ships. So when the film and its dinos were tearing up the box office, there were no Jurassic Park LEGO sets on store shelves: a tragedy that LEGO is finally making up for.

Although many of the recent Jurassic World films have hit theatres with lots of LEGO sets in tow, this isn’t the first time LEGO has released sets for Spielberg’s original blockbuster. The now-retired, 3,120-piece, Jurassic Park: T. rex Rampage included an elaborately articulated brick-built version of the film’s second best character (Ian Malcolm is the first, the Rex is the second) and last year, timed alongside Jurassic World: Dominion, we got the 1,212-piece, T. rex Breakout set, recreating the iconic tour vehicle attack scene.

For 2023, we’re getting five new sets, and while most are targeted at younger builders, they all come with LEGO dinosaurs and minifigures that will be impossible for LEGO-starved Jurassic Park fans to resist.

LEGO Jurassic Park Velociraptor Escape

Image: Lego

Designed for LEGO’s youngest fans, aged four and up, the Velociraptor Escape set recreates one of Jurassic Park’s most terrifying scenes — when Muldoon and Sattler discover that the Velociraptor enclosure has been breached — that’s definitely not for four-year-old viewers.

LEGO Jurassic Park Velociraptor Escape

Image: Lego

The 137-piece set is an easy build, but includes a LEGO Velociraptor figure with a mouth full of teeth, a baby raptor in a nest peeking out of a cracked egg, a Robert Muldoon minifigure with a tranquilizer gun, and an Ellie Sattler minifigure riding an ATV while holding a hot dog as a lure.

LEGO Jurassic Park Velociraptor Escape

Image: Lego

LEGO Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush

Image: Lego

Is Dennis Nedry Jurassic Park’s real villain? Or just a tragic character who’s a victim of his own greed? Kids six years and older can mull that over while building this Dilophosaurus Ambush set which recreates another of the film’s more unsettling, and definitely not kid-friendly, moments, when Nedry meets his demise with a face full of dinosaur spit.

LEGO Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush

Image: Lego

The 211-piece set includes a Dilophosaurus LEGO figure, a buildable Jurassic Park jeep, a Dennis Nedry minifigure with a reversible face featuring one side covered in dino spit, and the sign to the island’s East Dock with an arrow that can be reversed.

LEGO Jurassic Park Dilophosaurus Ambush

Image: Lego

LEGO Jurassic Park Triceratops Research

Image: Lego

To the best of our knowledge, the new Triceratops Research set is the first LEGO set to include a mountain of poop, so it’s nice to see LEGO trying new things. Designed for builders aged eight and up, the pile of poop can even be excavated, revealing West Indian Lilac berries inside that may be the cause of a Triceratops’ upset tummy.

LEGO Jurassic Park Triceratops Research

Image: Lego

The 281-piece set includes a LEGO Triceratops figure, the aforementioned mound of faeces, a disgusted Ian Malcom minifigure, a tenacious Ellie Sattler minifigure, and a Jurassic Park Ford Explorer tour vehicle that looks to be smaller and less detailed than the version included in the pricier T. rex Breakout set.

LEGO Jurassic Park Triceratops Research

Image: Lego

LEGO Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Discovery

Image: Lego

One of the most memorable moments in Jurassic Park, and the reveal of just how far Hollywood visual effects had come, is recreated in this Brachiosaurus Discovery set that includes the first LEGO version of the lumbering veggie-saurus.

LEGO Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Discovery

Image: Lego

The 512-piece set includes a towering LEGO Brachiosaurus figure — the only new dinosaur being introduced in today’s collection of sets — with an articulated neck, head, and mouth, that can be used to munch on brick-built tree. The set also includes Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and John Hammond minifigures, and another Jurassic Park jeep.

LEGO Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Discovery

Image: Lego

LEGO Jurassic Park Visitor Centre: T. rex & Raptor Attack

Image: Lego

The largest set introduced today, the Visitor Centre: T. rex & Raptor Attack, recreates the climactic finale of Jurassic Park where the Rex ends up accidentally saving the main characters while pursuing another meal.

LEGO Jurassic Park Visitor Centre: T. rex & Raptor Attack

Image: Lego

The 693-piece set is targeted at LEGO builders aged 12 and up and is the first time the park’s iconic visitor centre has been recreated in LEGO. It comes with both a LEGO T.rex and velociraptor figure, a dino skeleton, and Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Henry Wu, Ray Arnold, Lex Murphy, and Tim Murphy minifigures.

LEGO Jurassic Park Visitor Centre: T. rex & Raptor Attack