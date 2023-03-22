Leaked Document Shows How Amazon Ended Up Over-Listing Thousands of Jobs

After Amazon announced another round of layoffs affecting 9,000 employees earlier this week, a leaked document from inside the company revealed that listing too many job openings and subsequently over-hiring in some departments may have been a part of the problem.

A leaked document obtained by Insider reveals that Amazon put hiring power in the hands of managers, and that the company had little oversight on the hiring process until 2022. This apparently led managers to recruit and hire more employees than they were approved to. Insider cites a figure from the document: Amazon Web Services posted 24,988 job openings in 2022, but the department was only approved to recruit for 7,798 positions. The document addresses Amazon’s lack of governance as an issue that led to the disconnect between job listings and open positions.

“This enabled over-hiring in certain cost centres and contributed to span of control and level ratio defects,” the leaked document said as quoted by Insider.

Amazon did not immediately return Gizmodo’s request for comment.

An anonymous former recruiting manager told Insider that Amazon’s lack of oversight in both job postings and the interview process led to over-hiring as managers tried to “squeeze people in where they could.” The source also told Insider that the job listings were meant to be actively filled. Amazon’s blasé attitude toward the hiring process could also be a signal that the company was riding the high of unsustainable pandemic-fuelled growth, an attitude that has backfired as the company faces widespread layoffs.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced on Monday that the company would be laying off 9,000 positions from departments like Amazon Web Services, human resources, advertising, and Twitch live streaming. These cuts are on top of the Amazon’s decision to cut 18,000 positions, which was announced earlier this year.