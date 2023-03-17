Lance Reddick, Known for John Wick, Resident Evil, The Wire, Destiny2, and More, Has Died

TMZ is reporting that Lance Reddick, who gained prominence for his roles on The Wire and Fringe, among many others, has passed away. The 60-year old actor was in the middle of a press tour for John Wick 4. He plays Charon in the film, and has appeared in all four series installments; he was voice actor in the video game John Wick: Hex. He was also recently a lead actor in the Netflix adaptation, Resident Evil.

A prolific actor, Reddick often took on roles of authority, and gave them a sense of gravity and humanity. He also appeared on Lost for a short character arc, and additionally provided voices for a number of well-regarded video games, including Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, and throughout the Destiny franchise.

He is an alum of the famed Yale School of Drama, and is survived by his wife. There is no additional information at this time about the nature of his passing.

