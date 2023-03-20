Jordan Peele’s Next Movie, Whatever It Is, Is a Christmas Gift Next Year

With his Oscar-winning first film Get Out, Jordan Peele quickly established himself as a filmmaker to constantly be excited about. Then, with his next two films, Us and Nope, he delivered on that promise. Now, Peele has set up his fourth film — which means it’s time to get pumped all over again, even though we don’t know what it’s about.

Jordan Peele’s fourth movie will be released on December 25, 2024, according to the Wrap. This movie does not yet have a title or a log line, so we have no idea how to even being guessing what it’s about, but as we’ve previously established, it’s Peele. So whatever it’s about, it’s worth taking note of.

As with his previous films, this latest movie will be released by Universal Pictures, which previously had the first part of its Wicked musical adaptation slated for that release date. Last week, the studio moved it up to Thanksgiving, potentially opening the door for Peele. Now, the filmmaker will show down with both Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and James Cameron’s sure-to-be-a blockbuster Avatar 3, both of which open December 20, 2024. Peele’s film, though, if it continues the trend of his first three, is likely to be R-rated and geared towards adults, perfect counterprogramming to Sonic and Avatar.

Peele keeps his plots secret for as long as possible (at CinemaCon last year, he showed an early trailer for Nope revealing the spaceship and asked exhibitors to not tell the public about it), but he has given one teeny tiny hint of a future project. He’s said there are other characters and ideas in Nope he might be interested in following up on. Is this that? Probably not, but with Peele, the mystery is half the fun.

