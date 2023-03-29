Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s New Marvel Comic Looks Positively Epic

Writer Jonathan Hickman — known for his work on the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and especially the X-Men — and artist Valerio Schiti (Empyre and A.X.E. Judgment Day), along with colorist Marte Gracia, teased their new Marvel Comics project at comic conventions last year. Now we have a first look at what’s on the way.

Ahead of a preview coming with May 6’s Free Comic Book Day release of Avengers/X-Men #1, Marvel has shared some glimpses of the new series: G.O.D.S., which the company describes as Hickman’s “most ambitious undertaking to date, dramatically reshaping Marvel’s pantheon of cosmic beings and the entities behind the very fabric of reality.” (At last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Hickman called this “probably my favourite thing I’ve written for Marvel… it’s Sandman for the Marvel universe.”)

Here’s more from Marvel’s press release: “The team will build a new Marvel mythology overflowing with daring concepts, intricate systems, and fascinating new characters, some of whom have been in action long before your favourite Marvel heroes … Meet Wyn, a mysterious player in a war that exists outside of the orders we know and a vital member of an eons-old hierarchy that includes the omnipotent rulers of the universe such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal. After a fateful meeting with Doctor Strange, Wyn hints at something even bigger than the forces of good and evil, where the very building blocks of creation scheme and clash. It’s the beginning of a breathtaking epic at the crossroads of science and magic, one that will shatter our understanding and open our eyes to ideas beyond all that we perceive.”

The creative team is, as you might imagine, extremely jazzed to be letting the cat out of the bag. “When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was House of X and the other one was G.O.D.S.,” Hickman explained in the release. “To say that I’m excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe — in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic — and revisits some characters and concepts that we’ve reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience.”

Schiti shares the excitement. “When I was given a chance to work with Jonathan on a new project, I accepted right away,” the artist said. “Then I discovered that we would be reimagining gods in the Marvel Universe: how they work, what they do, and how they interact with each other and humanity. It’s the kind of project that makes you weak in the knees when you think about it. Luckily, Jonathan has the gift to make even the most complex stories surprisingly simple and understandable. His pitch inspired me almost immediately. The core of the story is so perfect and clear that it swept away my anxiety and turned it into a burst of creativity.”

The collaboration has been a fruitful one. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Valerio Schiti on this for the last year, and watching him bring this to life has been a total joy,” Hickman added. “G.O.D.S. is my favourite kind of Marvel comic: one that feels like something old, but pushes the Marvel Universe in an exciting new direction.”

Added Schiti, “The thing that I love the most is how the story grows, starting on the streets of New York and then taking the characters and the readers on an incredible journey with the Marvel pantheon. We will bring you to new places, show you what was hidden though the wrinkles of reality, introduce new characters, and put a fresh spin on old ones. You think you knew the Marvel Universe? Well, we will prove you wrong!”

G.O.D.S. #1 arrives this fall. Check out the trailer below, then click through for some panel sneak peeks, including an appearance by Doctor Strange!

G.O.D.S. panel #1

G.O.D.S. panel #2

Image: Marvel Comics

G.O.D.S. panel #3

Image: Marvel Comics

G.O.D.S. panel #4

Image: Marvel Comics

G.O.D.S. panel #5

Image: Marvel Comics

G.O.D.S. panel #6

Image: Marvel Comics

G.O.D.S. panel #7

Image: Marvel Comics

G.O.D.S. panel #8

Image: Marvel Comics

G.O.D.S. panel #9

Image: Marvel Comics

G.O.D.S. teaser