Joker 2 Set Pictures Tease Some Clownish Copycats

John Wick faces down the High Table in a new clip from Chapter 4. Candice Patton confirms she has finished filming The Flash. Plus, what’s coming on Superman & Lois, and a new look at Shadow and Bone season 2. To me, my spoilers!

Thanksgiving

According to THR, Milo Manheim (Zombies) has joined the cast of Eli Roth’s Thanksgiving in an undisclosed role.

Medusa

THR reports Amazon is attached to produce “an action adventure project” based on the classic mythological story of Medusa from director Nicole Kassell. Based on a script by Nicole Perlman, the story is said to follow the titular Medusa “setting out on an epic quest to save the world” after “running afoul of the ancient gods.”

Constantine 2

During a recent Reddit AMA (via Comic Book), Keanu Reeves merely answered “yes,” when asked if he’s discussed his second Constantine movie with James Gunn.

Poltergeist

On a recent episode of The Hot Mic podcast (via Bloody-Disgusting), entertainment journalist Jeff Sneider alleged Amazon plans to “prioritise” a new movie in the Poltergeist franchise. However, the situation is “complicated by the fact that [original producer Steven] Spielberg would likely need to be involved.”

Joker 2: Folie a Deux

New photos and footage from the set of Folie a Deux appear to reveal Joaquin Phoenix on the run from overzealous Joker fans.

Joaquin Phoenix in full costume on set of Joker: Folie à Deux yesterday in LA. Check out our full image gallery: https://t.co/JPWlJAKPuw pic.twitter.com/NpkscS7vMG — Joaquin Phoenix Updates (@jphoenixupdates) March 5, 2023

Joker is just out here and he has already made a friend before you pic.twitter.com/ziAWjvhYPx — Chief Mackenzie Bock (@GothamChief) March 5, 2023

this joker shot looks cool af omg pic.twitter.com/uSKXISm9er — 𝒇𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒉 (@bloodyfarah) March 5, 2023

Joker 2 sequel being filmed in downtown Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/sRc653wDPS — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 5, 2023

my guess is, Joker has fans and copy cats that weird him out pic.twitter.com/0z7vagJljd — 🦇 (@gothamfreak_) March 5, 2023

Ape vs Mecha Ape

The Asylum has released a poster for Ape vs Mecha Ape, a sequel to 2021’s Ape vs Monster starring Tom Arnold.

The Asylum has announced a new film titled "Ape vs. Mecha Ape" and has revealed the film's first poster. "Ape vs. Mecha Ape" is a sequel to "Ape vs. Monster" and will release in select theaters and VOD on March 24, 2023. pic.twitter.com/juLQqgQF3l — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) March 3, 2023

Scream VI

Demi Lovato has released a music video for “Still Alive,” her new single on the Scream VI soundtrack.

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick plays a high stakes game of Yu-Gi-Oh with members of The High Table in a new clip from Chapter 4.

Malum

A police officer (Jessica Sula) “assigned to the last shift in a decommissioned station where a notoriously vicious cult saw their demise” meets the demon they conjured up in the trailer for Malum, a remake of the 2014 movie Last Shift coming to theatres March 31.

The Flash

Candice Patton revealed on Instagram she’s officially wrapped filming the final season of The Flash.

Yellowjackets

Tawny Cypress officially confirmed the Yellowjackets team is “not going to eat [Shauna’s] baby” during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

They’re not going to eat the baby. But beheading dogs? Totally.

Gotham Knights

The Gotham Knights crew attempt to “clear their names” of Batman’s murder in Spoiler TV’s synopsis for episode two, “Scene of the Crime.”

THE SEARCH FOR ANSWERS – In an attempt to clear their names, Turner (Oscar Morgan), Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Cullen (Tyler DiChiara), Harper (Fallon Smythe) and Carrie (Navia Robinson) head back to the scene of the crime in search of Bruce Wayne’s journals. Meanwhile, as Harvey (Misha Collins) digs into the investigation, he begins to wonder if Turner is innocent after all. Lastly, Stephanie (Anna Lore) is brought in for questioning after the GCPD suspect she may be helping Turner. Rahart Adams also stars. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by James Stoteraux & Chad Fiveash (#102). Original airdate 3/21/2023.

Meanwhile, Oscar Morgan discusses playing Bruce Wayne’s latest ward in a new featurette.

Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois promises “an awkward encounter” and “a panicked phone call” in the synopsis for “Uncontrollable Forces,” its March 21 episode directed by Agents of SHIELD’s Elizabeth Henstridge.

ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) both notice a small crack in Lois’ (Elizabeth Tulloch) game face. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarette) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) have an awkward encounter. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives a panicked phone call. Elizabeth Henstridge directed the episode written by Katie Aldrin (#302). Original airdate 3/21/2023.

The Winchesters

KSiteTV has three photos from “Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye” — this week’s season finale of The Winchesters.

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

The Ark

Spoiler TV also has a small handful of photos from “Two By Two,” this week’s episode of The Ark. Click trough to have a look.

Shadow and Bone

Finally, Alina forms an alliance with Mal in a new clip from the second season of Shadow and Bone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLgKsTNt7MEWant more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.