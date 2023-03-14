John Wick: Chapter 5 Is Neither Locked Nor Loaded

When John Wick: Chapter 4 comes out on March 23, you might want to savour it. Stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski says he and star Keanu Reeves are “done for the moment” bringing the trigger-happy misadventures of the assassin to movie theatres.

The quote comes from a quite good interview the Hollywood Reporter did with Stahelski, where he admitted there’s a possibility for a fifth movie, provided he and Reeves have some very expensive Scotch in their future:

“We’re going to give John Wick a rest. I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves [Chapter 4] and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute. Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It’s always like, three months later. If it’s the same this time, we’ll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we’ll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, “What do you think?” We’ll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we’ll make a movie.”

Nice work if you can get it! If you’re interested in more things Wick, like why in the hell Desperate Housewives’ Eva Longoria was a producer on the first film, and Stahelski’s long history of training actors to do their own stunts, definitely give it a read. And even if Chapter 5 doesn’t happen, we’ll still be getting the Ballerina spin-off film and The Continental TV series.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.