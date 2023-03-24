James Gunn Offers an Update On His Superman: Legacy Casting

A familiar face returns for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning. Get a look at the set of Joker 2. Zack Snyder still wants to make a sequel to Army of the Dead. Plus, more from the final season of Riverdale, and a glorious new look at Shin Kamen Rider. Spoilers, away!

The Exorcist

According to a new report from Above the Line, Linda Blair will reprise her role as Regan MacNeil in David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist. However, the actress was “only on set for a few days, so she’s not in the film all that much.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Deadline reports Elizabeth Lail (You, Countdown) is the latest to join the cast of Five Nights at Freddy’s in an undisclosed role.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part 1

Christopher McQuarrie revealed on Instagram that Lucy Tulugarjuk (Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner) has joined the cast of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part 1. Additionally, Rolf Saxon is expected to reprise his role as CIA analyst William Donloe from the 1996 original.

Superman: Legacy

In response to a fan on Twitter, James Gunn stated his “list” of potential actors to play Superman “is not limited to people in their twenties” as previously rumoured.

Untrue. We haven’t begun casting other than making lists, and it’s not limited to people in their twenties. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 22, 2023

Planet of the Dead

Appearing as a guest on The Nerd Queens podcast (via Bloody-Disgusting), Zack Snyder stated his planned sequel to Army of the Dead is “still alive and well in [his] mind.”

As far as the Army Universe goes, it’s still alive and well in my mind. I know exactly what I would do. It really depends on how we try to figure out how we go forward with Rebel Moon and the Rebel Moon Universe. It’s not a small-time commitment. A sci-fi thing at this scale does require a lot of attention to make it all make sense.

Joker: Folie a Deux

Arkham State Hospital is burned to the ground in new set footage from Joker: Folie a Deux.

First look at the set of “Joker 2” in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/vwWF7ENoHN — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) March 23, 2023

Renfield

The cast of Renfield discusses Dracula’s toxic, codependent relationship with his manservant in a new featurette.

Shin Kamen Rider

The Double Riders take on S.H.O.C.K.E.R. in the new trailer for Hideaki Anno’s incredible-looking Shin Kamen Rider.

War of the Worlds: The Attack

We also have a trailer for a new take on War of the Worlds coming to select theatres on April 21.

Outlander

TV Line reports the seventh season of Outlander premieres Friday, June 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET “and will be split” into two eight-episode parts, “with the second part debuting in 2024.”

Gamera: Rebirth

A new poster promises Gamera will fight “five kaiju” over the course of his upcoming six-episode miniseries, Gamera: Rebirth.

Relatedly, ComingSoon has translated a synopsis from the series’ official website.

In the summer of 1989, in the 6th grade of elementary school — Boko, Joe, and Junichi. Elementary school students’ last summer vacation was welcoming in each heart, but vague anxiety about the future. In front of such three people, the son of U.S. Forces Japan Commander, Brody appeared. The cash that the three of them saved, Brody takes away. Angry boys, to get the money back, plan a strategy. When they tried to carry out the operation, a crisis comes to the town. Monster Gyaos suddenly attacks Tokyo. Four people standing in a ruined town. When Gyaos aimed at them, a giant monster appears. Its name is Gamera. It was the beginning of “Monster Summer.” Monsters appear one after another. Gamera fights even though he is injured. And the boys witness the legend.

The Ark

Members of the crew are taken hostage in the synopsis for “Hoping for Forever,” the April 5 episode of The Ark.

The situation onboard Ark One seems hopeless after crew members are taken hostage.

From

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for “Strangers in a Strange Land,” the second season premiere of From.

In Sheriff Boyd’s absence, Donna and Kenny struggle to manage the chaos as a busload of unwitting newcomers arrives in town; Victor and Tabitha go on a chilling journey through the nightmarish labyrinth of tunnels beneath the town.

Riverdale

A new trailer for the seventh and final season of Riverdale boasts there’s no need to catch up on the previous six.

Star Trek: Picard

Finally, Vadic receives orders from her hand (yes, literally) in a clip from “Dominion,” next week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard.

