Indiana Jones’ Hunt For the Idol, Ark, and Holy Grail Continues in 3 New LEGO Sets

We’ve still got over three months to wait before Harrison Ford returns and is joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and while we very well may see some LEGO sets released to accompany Indy’s latest adventure, today the toy maker revealed three new Indiana Jones sets recreating some classic moments from the original trilogy.

These aren’t LEGO’s first Indiana Jones sets — the company released another small collection over a decade ago — but these latest additions feel more elaborate, and take advantage of new advancements when it comes to creating detailed minifigures. Sean Connery’s Henry Jones Sr. has never looked more dapper. Check them all out!

LEGO Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Temple of the Golden Idol

Image: Lego

The largest and most elaborate of the three new LEGO sets revealed today recreates one of the most iconic movie sequences of all time: Indiana Jones’ mad rush to escape the crumbling Temple of the Golden Idol, which is made all the more challenging by a giant rolling rock and a back-stabbing assistant. The set features a three-section modular design, each with its own interactive element including the aforementioned boulder, swinging over a pit with a whip, and a crumbling statue.

LEGO Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Temple of the Golden Idol

Image: Lego

The set also includes a battery-powered LED light element, which shines down and illuminates the golden idol that Indy is trying to swap with a bag of sand.

LEGO Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Temple of the Golden Idol

Image: Lego

The set includes four minifigures: a Hovitos Warrior, Belloq, Indiana Jones with the golden idol and his trusty whip, and Satipo — played in the film by a much younger Alfred Molina.

LEGO Indiana Jones The Last Crusade Fighter Plane Chase

Image: Lego

If anything, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is a good reminder that everyone has issues with their parents. LEGO’s new Fighter Plane Chase set recreates one of the better sequences in that movie, with Indy and his dad, Henry Jones Sr., attempting to get to Berlin in a stolen car while being pursued by a German fighter plane

LEGO Indiana Jones The Last Crusade Fighter Plane Chase

Image: Lego

The chase ends poorly for the German pilot who fails to fly his plane through a tunnel, losing the aircraft’s wings in the process. The LEGO model also has a pair of wings that are easily detached and re-attached to recreate this moment, although the fire effects will be left to your imagination.

LEGO Indiana Jones The Last Crusade Fighter Plane Chase

Image: Lego

The set includes three minifigures: Indiana Jones, Henry Jones Sr., and a determined-looking German pilot.

LEGO Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Escape From the Lost Tomb

Image: Lego

Worried your LEGO collection doesn’t have enough snakes in it? Worry no more because the new LEGO Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Escape from the Lost Tomb set includes lots and lots of them, so you can recreate Indy’s worst nightmare again and again.

LEGO Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Escape From the Lost Tomb

Image: Lego

The set also features a pair of towering Anubis statues; one of which can be toppled, breaking through a wall on its way down, as well as the Ark of the Covenant — just make sure you don’t look directly at it if opened.

LEGO Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Escape From the Lost Tomb

Image: Lego

The set includes four minifigures: Marion Ravenwood, Indiana Jones with a shoulder bag, Sallah, and a mummy.