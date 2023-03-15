Did You Know You Can Be Fined for Illegally Parking in an EV Charging Spot?

EV drivers might have dedicated charging spaces across Australia, though while these spots are growing in demand, something that can potentially make it harder to charge your car is when an ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle or a non-charging EV occupies a charging space, effectively blocking an EV owner from charging their vehicle – it’s happened to me before, and it’s bloody annoying.

This is commonly referred to as ‘ICE-ing’, which refers to combustion engine cars (aka, non-EVs) parking in EV charging bays. Believe it or not, it can lead to a fine in some Australian states.

Brought to our attention initially by the ABC, we thought we’d do some digging to see what fines will be issued across Australia and for what exactly.

NSW ICEing rules

If you park a non-electric vehicle in front of an EV charger, in a space that is typically reserved for the driver of an electric vehicle, you could cop a fine. Fines of up to $2,200 for this exist within the state, having been introduced in November 2022, as reported by The Driven. Additionally, EV drivers are expected to only park in EV charging spots if they’re charging and could face the same $2,200 fines for breaking this rule.

ACT ICEing rules

Drivers in the Australian Capital Territory could potentially face fines of up to $3,200 (20 penalty units) for parking in electric vehicle charging spots. Electric vehicle owners can also be fined up to the same amount if they’re parked in these spots without charging their vehicles.

Victoria ICEing rules

In Victoria, drivers can be fined a maximum of $369 (two penalty units) for parking an ICE vehicle in an electric vehicle charging bay. The same fines can be applied to electric car drivers who are parked in public charging bays without charging.

Queensland ICEing rules

In Queensland, a maximum fine of $2,875 (20 penalty units) can be applied if you park any vehicle (ICE or not) at an EV charger without the intention of charging said vehicle.

What about the other states and territories?

At the time of publication, South Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and Western Australia don’t have rules against ICEing and parking in a charging bay without charging an EV. Regardless, please don’t do it.

