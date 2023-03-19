How Many Countries Have Banned TikTok?

Concerns about TikTik are the new hot thing among lawmakers across the world. In just a few months, more than half a dozen countries have adopted full or partial bans of TikTok on government devices, putting even more pressure on the popular app to completely cut ties with its parent company in China.

The string of new bans began in December when Taiwan, ever on alert about China’s intentions, blocked government employees from using the app on official devices. That same month, the U.S. House of Representatives banned TikTok on devices used by members and staffers.

This year, TikTok bans in the halls of government have started popping up all over Europe, with the European Commission, the executive branch of the 27-country European Union, blocking its approximately 32,000 employees from using it. Ever the contrarian, the U.K. initially said it was leaving the choice up to individuals, but then changed its mind and banned TikTok, too.

Click through to see which countries have banned TikTok so far.

Dec. 8, 2022: Taiwan Bans TikTok

Photo: Annabelle Chih, Getty Images

Taiwan bans government and public employees on from installing and using official devices.

Dec. 27, 2022: TikTok Banned on Official Devices in the U.S. House of Representatives

Photo: Sarah Silbiger, Getty Images

The Office of the Chief Administrative Officer emails all members of the House of Representatives and their staffers to inform them that TikTok is not allowed on U.S. government devices.

Feb. 23, 2023: European Commission Bans TikTok on Government Devices

Photo: Carl Court, Getty Images

The European Commission, the executive arm of the 27 countries in the European Union, banned its roughly 32,000 employees from using TikTok on government devices as well as on personal devices that use government apps and email.

Feb. 27, 2023: Canada Bans TikTok on Government Devices

Photo: Dave Chan, Getty Images

Canada banned TikTok from all government devices and did not rule out further action against the Chinese-owned app. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians would likely “reflect” on what the government ban means for “the security of their own data and perhaps make choices.”

March 1, 2023: The Latvian Foreign Ministry Bans TikTok

Photo: Brian Bahr, Getty Images

In a Twitter post, Latvian Foreign Minister said that he had deleted TikTok on his phone and announced that the foreign ministry was now prohibited from using the app.

March 6, 2023: Denmark Defence Ministry Bans TikTok

Photo: Andrew Redington, Getty Images

After the Danish Centre for Cyber Security determined that TikTok posed a risk a espionage, the country’s defence ministry banned the use of the app on its employees’ devices. Days later on March 10, Denmark’s public broadcaster, DR, also blocked TikTok on its workers’ phones.

March 10, 2023: Belgium Bans TikTok on Government Phones

Photo: Ronald Martinez, Getty Images

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo bans TikTok on government devices, citing warnings from the country’s security service and cybersecurity centre. In a statement, De Croo stated that Belgium could not be naive and pointed out that TikTok is obligated to cooperate with Chinese intelligence services.

March 16, 2023: UK Bans TikTok After Initially Holding Off

Photo: Jack Taylor, Getty Images

The UK banned TikTok on government devices effective immediately after initially stating it wouldn’t follow other governments and leave the decision up to individual officials. Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said the move was “proportionate” based on the “specific risk with government devices.

March 17, 2023: New Zealand Bans TikTok on Parliamentary Devices

Photo: Hagen Hopkins, Getty Images

The Parliament of New Zealand informed its members that TikTok would be banned on parliamentary devices at the end of the month, stating that “the risks are not acceptable in the current New Zealand parliament environment.”