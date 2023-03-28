Honour Among Thieves Meets Magic: The Gathering in a New Secret Lair Drop

Wizards of the Coast announced a new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop for fans of the new Dungeons & Dragons movie. The cast of Honour Among Thieves is going to appear on their own Magic cards, each one with a nod to characterization in the film. The Secret Lair pack will include the six main characters: Edgin, Holga, Forge, Doric, Simon, and Xenk. All of them are legendary, which means they will be available for use in Commander decks.
Preorders for Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves will be available later today. Scroll through to check them out!
Doric, Nature’s Warden
Of course the Druid is going to be mono-green. Her entry ability helps boost your mana, which you’ll need if you want to attack with her, transforming her into…
Doric, Owlbear Avenger
Doric’s furry/feathery alter ego means that she’s a great fit for aggro green decks that build up big arse monsters.
Forge, Neverwinter Charlatan
The “Charlatan” in Forge’s card name is a nod to one of D&D’s Rogue sub-classes. With a nod to his thirst for gold, Forge has a lot of ways to protect himself in play.
Holga, Relentless Rager
A natural fit for any red aggro deck, Holga gets to boost up other monsters and attack fast.
Simon, Wild Magic Sorcerer
Obviously putting the magic user in blue was natural, and bringing back the D20 mechanic is great. The nod to Simon’s unpredictable wild magic is a neat little wink to the film.
Xenk, Paladin Unbroken
Bringing back the exalted mechanic, Xenk, Paladin Unbroken is a bit more subtle in its references to the film. It’s not quite legible in the card, but in the film, Xenk’s blade goes from a sword to a dagger, and has his paladin oath inscribed on it in celestial. It reads, “neither virtue nor blade shale break,” hence Paladin Unbroken.
Edgin, Larcenous Lutenist
I’ll admit I didn’t see Edgin as a blue/red foretell machine, but it’s kind of a cool combo. Blue for magic (which Edgin does little to none of in the film), and red to represent art. Blue is also a sneaky colour in MTG, so maybe this does fit. Regardless, adding foretell to every card in your hand is not a bad power. A “non-Izzit” take on a red/blue creature.
There will also be a “secret card” according to the D&D Direct press conference where the cards were announced. There are a quite a few options for what this could be, but my bet’s on Sofina, the Red Sorcerer, getting her own card.