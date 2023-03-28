‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Honour Among Thieves Meets Magic: The Gathering in a New Secret Lair Drop

Linda Codega

Published 10 hours ago: March 29, 2023 at 3:10 am -
Image: Paramount Pictures

Wizards of the Coast announced a new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop for fans of the new Dungeons & Dragons movie. The cast of Honour Among Thieves is going to appear on their own Magic cards, each one with a nod to characterization in the film. The Secret Lair pack will include the six main characters: Edgin, Holga, Forge, Doric, Simon, and Xenk. All of them are legendary, which means they will be available for use in Commander decks.

Preorders for Secret Lair x Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves will be available later today. Scroll through to check them out!

Doric, Nature’s Warden

Image: Wizards of the Coast Image: Wizards of the Coast

Of course the Druid is going to be mono-green. Her entry ability helps boost your mana, which you’ll need if you want to attack with her, transforming her into…

Doric, Owlbear Avenger

Image: Wizards of the Coast Image: Wizards of the Coast

Doric’s furry/feathery alter ego means that she’s a great fit for aggro green decks that build up big arse monsters.

Forge, Neverwinter Charlatan

Image: Wizards of the Coast Image: Wizards of the Coast

The “Charlatan” in Forge’s card name is a nod to one of D&D’s Rogue sub-classes. With a nod to his thirst for gold, Forge has a lot of ways to protect himself in play.

Holga, Relentless Rager

Image: Wizards of the Coast Image: Wizards of the Coast

A natural fit for any red aggro deck, Holga gets to boost up other monsters and attack fast.

Simon, Wild Magic Sorcerer

Image: Wizards of the Coast Image: Wizards of the Coast

Obviously putting the magic user in blue was natural, and bringing back the D20 mechanic is great. The nod to Simon’s unpredictable wild magic is a neat little wink to the film.

Xenk, Paladin Unbroken

Image: Wizards of the Coast Image: Wizards of the Coast

Bringing back the exalted mechanic, Xenk, Paladin Unbroken is a bit more subtle in its references to the film. It’s not quite legible in the card, but in the film, Xenk’s blade goes from a sword to a dagger, and has his paladin oath inscribed on it in celestial. It reads, “neither virtue nor blade shale break,” hence Paladin Unbroken.

Edgin, Larcenous Lutenist

Image: Wizards of the Coast Image: Wizards of the Coast

I’ll admit I didn’t see Edgin as a blue/red foretell machine, but it’s kind of a cool combo. Blue for magic (which Edgin does little to none of in the film), and red to represent art. Blue is also a sneaky colour in MTG, so maybe this does fit. Regardless, adding foretell to every card in your hand is not a bad power. A “non-Izzit” take on a red/blue creature.

There will also be a “secret card” according to the D&D Direct press conference where the cards were announced. There are a quite a few options for what this could be, but my bet’s on Sofina, the Red Sorcerer, getting her own card.

