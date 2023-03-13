Here Are Your 2023 Oscar Winners

It may not have featured a grown man slapping another, but the 2023 Academy Awards were memorable in their own right. Here’s the full list of winners!
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24)
Best Supporting Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24)
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse (Apple TV+)
Best Costume Design
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)
Best Live-Action Short
An Irish Goodbye (Floodlight Pictures)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Whale (A24)
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Best Sound
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
Best Original Screenplay
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Best Documentary Feature Film
Navalny (CNN/Warner Bros.)
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers (Netflix)
Best Film Editing
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany, Netflix)
Best Original Song
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
Best Lead Actor
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Best Lead Actress
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Director
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24)
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
