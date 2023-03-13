Here Are Your 2023 Oscar Winners

It may not have featured a grown man slapping another, but the 2023 Academy Awards were memorable in their own right. Here’s the full list of winners!

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24)

Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24)

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse (Apple TV+)

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Marvel Studios)

Best Live-Action Short

An Irish Goodbye (Floodlight Pictures)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale (A24)

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Best Documentary Feature Film

Navalny (CNN/Warner Bros.)

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers (Netflix)

Best Film Editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany, Netflix)

Best Original Song

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

Best Lead Actor

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Best Lead Actress

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Director

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24)

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

