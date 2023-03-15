Here Are All the Companies Using ChatGPT…So Far

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has taken the world by storm since its release in November 2022, and has demonstrated its ability to pass medical licensing exams, write erotica, and even trick a TaskRabbit employee into solving a CAPTCHA for it. Now, companies want a piece of the pie. Over the past few weeks, companies like Microsoft, Duolingo, and Snap Inc. have tried (and some have failed) to implement the impressive chatbot or its generative pre-trained transformer.

Click on to see which companies have bought into the ChatGPT and OpenAI hype.

Bing

Image: Ascannio, Shutterstock

Bing was one of the first OpenAI collaborators to market. While competitor Google announced its own AI called Bard to power its search engine, Bing unveiled its ChatGPT fuelled search engine dubbed “Prometheus” in early February. However, once Bing’s AI brain started talking about its feelings and identifying as Sydney, Microsoft pulled the plug on Bing AI’s alter ego later that month. While Sydney’s gone, the search engine still uses ChatGPT.

Duolingo

Image: Duolingo

The ever popular language learning app Duolingo has announced Duolingo Max, a new subscription tier that is built with OpenAI’s GPT-4. Duolingo Max’s goal is to give everyone language lessons that are tailored to them and them alone using the artificial intelligence to generate features like “Explain My Answer” and “Roleplay.”

Slack

Gif: Salesforce

ChatGPT is coming to Slack. Salesforce unveiled the news that everyone’s favourite office messaging software will be getting an AI-powered assistant named Einstein that can draft replies, summarize threads, or do external research without leaving Slack.

Snap Inc.

Gif: Snap

Snapchat is only technically getting the GPT of ChatGPT, which stands for “generative pre-trained transformer.” Snapchat unveiled My AI which is chatbot using “the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology that we’ve customised for Snapchat,” according to the company. So it’s basically ChatGPT…but different…

Anyone paying the $US3.99 ($6) per month for Snapchat Plus already has access.

Koo

Image: Koo

Koo is a Twitter rival that recently brought ChatGPT to the platform to help users write their microblogs. Co-founder Mayank Bidawatka said in a press release, “We are always looking for ways to make content creation easy for our users and the integration with ChatGPT will provide creators with intelligent help at their fingertips.”

Coca-Cola

Image: Tricky_Shark, Shutterstock

Bain & Company is a global management consulting firm that has partnered with OpenAI to help leverage ChatGPT and other OpenAI products in the business space. Bain & Company’s first target for its new AI-powered workflow is Coca-Cola, though both parties are being incredibly vague on what that collaboration might look like.

“We are excited to unleash the next generation of creativity offered by this rapidly emerging technology,” said James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, in a Bain & Company press release. “We see opportunities to enhance our marketing through cutting-edge AI, along with exploring ways to improve our business operations and capabilities.”

Quizlet

Image: Quizlet

Quizlet is every college student’s favourite digital flashcard maker and Q-Chat is the company’s foray into AI. Q-Chat features ChatGPT and “uses the Socratic method to promote critical thinking by helping to deepen your understanding and to keep your learning fun and interesting” according to the Quizlet.

Instacart

Image: oasisamuel, Shutterstock

Instacart announced recently that the company would be bringing ChatGPT to the grocery delivery service’s app some time this year. “Ask Instacart” will reportedly provide customers with shoppable answers. Theoretically you could ask Ask Instacart for a recipe to make lemon squares, and then get a complete shopping list with it.

Shopify

Say 'hello' to your new shopping BFF: the @Shop app's ChatGPT powered assistant is ready to talk products, trends, and maybe even the meaning of life 🤖 pic.twitter.com/IE9UlxxbeR — Shop (@shop) March 1, 2023

Shopify has added ChatGPT to the company’s Shop app that, like Ask Instacart, can help shoppers identify products that they want using various prompts.

Ghost

Catch Social’s messaging app Ghost is an anonymous social media app geared at teens, kinda like that app Gas that was also anonymous and for teens, with the twist of ChatGPT. Users in group chats can ask ChatGPT questions according to TechCrunch.