Who Needs a Light Switch When You Have a Heng Balance Lamp?

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking for a new statement piece to add some character to your living space, we think a heng balance lamp would be the perfect addition to your home, especially if you favour a minimalistic, Japandi aesthetic.

A heng lamp is a fun, interactive lighting option that provides a soft and warm glow to any room. It was innovated by Guangdong designer, Zanwen Li and some forms tend to resemble one of those Dyson bladeless fans. Li’s design has since inspired a chain of similar products that mirror its unique on and off switch.

Unlike most lamps, a heng balance lamp’s light is controlled by two magnetic balls. When the orbs meet halfway in the centre of its frame, the lamp’s light will automatically turn on. Gently separating the two balls will turn the lamp off.

Here’s everything you need to know about this unique and contemporary magnetic lamp, along with where you can get one of your own.

READ MORE The Coolest Lamps For A Bedside Table Glow Up

What is a heng balance lamp and how does it work?

The word “heng”means “balance” in Chinese, and refers to the way the lamp’s two orbs suspend in equilibrium mid-air when joined together.

Creating this magnetic lamp was a challenge that Li took on to find a novel way at revitalising the simple light switch. The result was this functional, but contemporary-looking lamp that can blend into any environment.

Heng balance lamps are traditionally made from wood and feature two magnetic balls. One ball is always connected to the top by a string and perpetually hangs downward, while the other ball’s string ties it to the bottom.

So, how does it work? Both orbs are magnetically attracted to each other so when they meet in the middle, each string will pull a trigger in the body of the lamp that will switch it on.

If you separate the balls by guiding the lower orb to the bottom of the frame, the light will turn off.

READ MORE The Renter’s Guide to Nanoleaf Tiles

Where can I get one?

You might be surprised to hear that these balance lamps are actually quite affordable. This particular one resembles the shape of a crescent moon and is currently on sale for 28% off, bringing it all the way down to $49.90 (RRP $69.90) which is a solid price, as far as lamps go.

If you’d prefer one with a narrower frame that resembles a Dyson purifier fan, then check this one out here for $112.20.

No matter what, your new balance lamp is sure to become a conversation starter or guaranteed talking point the next time you have guests over.

Shop this heng balance lamp here from Amazon Australia for $49.90.