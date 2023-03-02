Hellboy’s Next Movie Reboot The Crooked Man Finds Its Star

Millennium Media’s upcoming adaptation of Mike Mignola’s Hellboy has found its Big Red. Jack Kesy (The Strain) will star in The Crooked Man.

The film, from Brian Taylor (Crank), will cover the events of the comic’s 2008 “Crooked Man” run, with a script written by Mignola and Chris Golden. The story, as shared by Millennium Media in the release, follows Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, where they “discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man.”

Kesy most recently was featured in Deadpool 2 as Black Tom Cassidy and starred in Guillermo Del Toro’s TV series The Strain, which means the actor has a tangential connection to the first version of the Hellboy film series (we will always remember what we could have had). Millennium Media co-president Jonathan Yunger said of the casting, “Jack Kesy is a dynamic actor who has the ability to morph into his roles. His talent and stature are perfect for this younger Hellboy. I was very impressed with him while working together on [2019 film] The Outpost.”

Keep track of The Crooked Man as more developments are announced on Gizmodo.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.