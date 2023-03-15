Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Could Have a Monstrously Great Cast

Guillermo del Toro loves a monster, and there are few monsters more iconic than Frankenstein’s. While rumours of his adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel have been circulating for a while, the cast has been all smoke and mirrors. Today, Deadline reported it has sources close to the situation who attest that three actors — Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth — are “in early talks” to star.

The live-action film will be produced by Netflix, and del Toro is set to write and direct. This will mark del Toro’s return to live-action following his stop motion animated outing, Pinocchio, which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature earlier this week. Del Toro has remained silent on what kind of adaptation his Frankenstein will be, so there’s no word if this will be a period drama, which many of his gothic and monster-focused films have been — including Crimson Peak, Shape of Water, and Pan’s Labyrinth — or if this will be updated take on the classic sci-fi horror tale.

While the casting isn’t confirmed, we don’t know who might be playing which role, and del Toro is supposed to be still working on the script, Deadline reports that he has “met with” each of the actors and they are all “on board” with the project. A Garfield-Isaac-Goth cast would be tremendous, so here’s hoping it happens; we’ll keep you posted on del Toro’s latest creature feature as more details are released.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.