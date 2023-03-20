Grand Slam Romance Combines Magical Girls and Softball Queers

Ollie Hicks and Emma Oosterhous, a married couple, have teamed up for their debut graphic novel, Grand Slam Romance. Taking inspiration from real-life queer love stories, softball drama, and magical girl anime, the story follows hot-shot pitcher Mickey Monsoon as they come face to face with their ex, Astra, a softball wunderkind.

As the two athletes circle each other on the field, Hicks’ delightful writing and Oosterhous’ charming and silly illustrations bring this over-the-top, anime-inspired story to life. Take a look at an exclusive preview of the first six pages. Grand Slam Romance is available for preorder and will publish on May 23.

We know exactly what we’re getting into

Mickey Monsoon is me. Who knows what kind of absurd hijinks they’ll get into when they try to get their ex back?

Pulpy romance incoming

I love this page; it shows you exactly the kind of irreverent, sexy, sporty story we’re in for.

The Belle City Broads are my new favourite team

The Belle City Broads are clearly the best sports team to exist ever.

A quick introduction

Take me out to the ball game!

Your honour, I love them

Already we know exactly what kind of jocks the Broads are.

Queer memes abound

The loving rendition of fandom thirst is really charming.

Softball!

Gosh it’s cute. With its over-the-top thirsty exuberance and queer characters, every page of this comic seems made for me. The comic doesn’t take itself too seriously, but treats all its characters with kindness, even as the drama piles on.

