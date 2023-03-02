Gotham Knights Taps Killer of Batman’s Parents for ‘Who Killed Batman’ Mystery

Netflix teases its new Chupacabra movie. Scream 6 dives into making the deadliest Ghostface yet. Amazon wants to take a crack at Day of the Triffids. Plus, what’s to come in the season finale of The Winchesters. Spoilers now!

The Gorge

Deadline reports Sigourney Weaver will star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller in The Gorge, the new film from Doctor Strange and The Black Phone director Scott Derrickson. Though details on the plot are still under wraps, the film is described as “a high-action, genre-bending love story.”

Chupa

The Playlist has our first look at Chupa, Netflix’s upcoming family film about a boy who must protect a chupacabra cub from a “dangerous scientist” who is “hunting the misunderstood creature to try and harness his powers.”

First Look: Jonás Cuarón's new film, 'CHUPA,' which premieres April 7, 2023, on Netflix. The film, about a boy who discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa’s shed, stars Demián Bichir and Christian Slater and Introduces Evan Whitten. #Chupa pic.twitter.com/TOBqY72qx4 — The Playlist (@ThePlaylistNews) March 1, 2023

Scream VI

A new Scream VI featurette continues to hype the “most ruthless” Ghostface yet.

Unwelcome

A murderous, Grogu-esque redcap gets a meat cleaver shoved in its head in a new clip from Joe Wright’s Unwelcome.

Gotham Knights

TV Line reports Hellraiser’s Doug Bradley will appear on Gotham Knights as the infamous Joe Chill — the man who killed Bruce Wayne’s parents.

Relatedly, The CW has released a new trailer playing up the series’ mystery elements.

Day of the Triffids

Perhaps to capitalise on the success of The Last of Us, another TV series based on John Wyndham’s Day of the Triffids is now in development, this time from Chernobyl’s Johan Renick at Amazon Studios.

From

A new trailer confirms From returns for a second season this April 23 at MGM+.

The Winchesters

Finally, The Winchesters’ first season draws to a close in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Hey, That’s No Way to Say Goodbye.”

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.