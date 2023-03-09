Wanna Try NBN 250 for Under $84 a Month?

If you’ve been tempted by the possibilities of faster download speeds but turned off by the bigger bite into your budget that a superfast or ultrafast internet plan brings with it, I’ve got some good news. Exetel is currently running a promotion that’ll let you try NBN 250 for less than $84 per month.

Exetel NBN 250 plans

If those numbers are all you need to hear, feel free to take advantage of the discounted price on the Exetel NBN 250 Superfast plan using the widget below.

$83.95 per month is less than the price of an NBN 100 connection through either Telstra or Optus right now and if past performance is an indication of what to expect, that thrifty price tag won’t come at the expense of your internet connection’s quality.

Just a reminder though, new customers who sign up for Exetel’s NBN 250 Superfast plan will only pay that discounted rate for the first six months. After that point, they’ll be bumped up to the usual $108.95 per month. Thankfully, this is a no-contract plan. That means that you’re free to look for a better deal or provider once you’ve cashed in on the $150 of total savings that the promotion nets you.

In the last few months of broadband performance data released by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Exetel has consistently ranked towards the top of the list when it comes to delivering the NBN speeds it promises. As for the provider itself, the official Exetel website says to expect typical evening download speeds of 221Mbps (plus upload speeds of 21Mbps) and typical off-peak download speeds of around 249Mbps.

While faster NBN 250 speeds are the biggest drawcard, the plan also includes five Speed Boost days per month. These allow you to temporarily bump your connection speed up from what you usually get from Exetel’s NBN 250 plan to what you could be getting from its NBN 500 internet plan. Unused speed boost days roll over up to thirty days. You can also toss in an unlimited Home Phone (VoIP) connection for an additional $10 per month.

While Exetel hasn’t said exactly how long this particular promotion will stick around, this deal is good enough that it might be worth making a move on sooner rather than later.

The only other bit of fine print to think about is that you have to be a new Exetel customer to be eligible for this deal. If you’re out of luck for that or another reason, here are a few of the other cheap NBN 250 plans going around this month that you might want to consider.

More NBN 250 plans

Our pick of the lot would probably have to be the Superloop NBN 250 plan. It’s only a few dollars more expensive than Exetel’s current promotion, and you should get pretty similar results when it comes to typical evening speeds. As with Exetel’s promotion though, the discounted rate on offer with this plan only lasts for the first six months. Your monthly bill will jump from $88.95 per month to $113.95 per month after that honeymoon period passes, so keep that in mind.

Exetel’s NBN 250 Superfast plan is currently the only Superfast NBN plan in our database that costs less than $85 per month. However, it’s worth noting that NBN 250 plans are only available to those with a Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connection.

NBN 100 plans

If you’re out of luck or otherwise happy with NBN 100, there are still plenty of good deals going around at the moment. Check out the widget below for a round-up of other NBN plans that sit under $85 per month, ranked by speed.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. This article has been updated since it was first published.