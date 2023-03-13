Everything Everywhere All at Once Wins Best Picture at the Oscars

A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once has had no shortage of acclaim since its release last year, and now it’s won Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards.

Revealed late on Sunday night, the sci-fi comedy film from the Daniels (a.k.a. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) took home the Academy’s top spot, along with Best Actor and Actress in a Supporting Role for Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis, as well as Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay. The two directors and stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis all took to the stage to celebrate the film’s win.

Everything Everywhere has had a pretty good awards run over the last few months. In January, the Golden Globes awarded Yeoh and Kwan with Best Actress and Supporting Actor wins; in February, the Daniels won for Best Director at the DGAs. And while not technically an award, it was also the highest-rated 2022 film over on Letterbox.

Congrats to Everyone (Everywhere, All at Once) who worked on the film!

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.