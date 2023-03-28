Quit Sitting Like a Prawn and Go for This Ergotune Chair That’s 25% Off Right Now

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We’re all a little slack when it comes to office ergonomics. While we all know the benefits of investing in a good office chair or a desk that sits at the appropriate height, improving one’s work from home situation is a costly affair. But the Ergotune Supreme is going viral for being both an ergonomic and attractive office chair that many can’t resist.

Thanks to Amazon’s Big Smile Sale, this hit office chair is now 25% off, which is among its lowest price drops ever. We don’t expect this deal to sit around for long, so make you snap it up quick.

If you want to know all about its features and how it can better support you, allow us to break it down.

What we like about the Ergotune Supreme office chair

The Ergotune Supreme is one of the most highly adjustable chairs we’ve seen. Most office chairs don’t put the same level of care into their products the way Ergotune does. From static headrests to ill-fitting lumbar support and inflexible arm rests, you’ll find that many other chairs are limited in the amount of support they can offer.

Regardless of whether you’re tall or short, Ergotune chairs feature 11 points of adjustment, so you can customise it to your comfort and size. Whether you need to raise the headrest or lower your seat height, all of it is achievable with this ergonomic office chair. Even its arm rests can pivot up to 270 degrees and in four different ways.

We’re also a big fan of the breathable mesh material that it’s decked out in, since it not only looks great but feels comfortable to sit on. There’s even the option to lean backwards on your chair up to 136 degrees.

But its most thoughtful design aspect? Its industrial-grade stainless steel roller balls that will ensure no scuffs or scratch marks on your hardwood floors.

It also happens to be available in charcoal black, coral red and aqua blue.

You can shop the Ergotune supreme office chair here for $562 (down from $749).