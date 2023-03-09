You Can Currently Save Up to $400 on Dyson’s Vacuums and Air Purifiers

‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Published 2 hours ago: March 9, 2023 at 1:15 pm -
Filed to:Deals
Image: Dyson
At this point, Dyson has more or less become synonymous with stick vacuum cleaners – but that prestige name, unfortunately, means prestige prices. The good news is that Dyson is slashing up to $400 off select stick vacuums as part of its big Dyson Week sale.

So if you’ve been looking to replace that old vacuum you bought almost a decade ago or waiting for a price drop to finally snap up one of Dyson’s stick vacuums, these offers are pretty hard-to-miss. The retailer has also discounted select purifier fans/heaters and will chuck in bonus gifts with select personal care products.

This Dyson sale is running until 22 March, so you’ve got just under a fortnight to suck up a deal.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The best deals from the Dyson Week sale

The best Dyson stick vacuum sales

dyson v15 detect complete vacuum sale
Image: Dyson

Here are all of Dyson’s stick vacuum cleaners that are currently on sale:

The best Dyson purifier sales

dyson week
Image: Dyson

Dyson has also slashed up to $200 off select Hot+Cool devices. These blade-less appliances are great all-year-round options, as they can be used as fans in the hotter months and as heaters when the temperature starts to drop. On top of that, both of these use HEPA filters that’ll help purify the room’s air while keeping you cool or warm by removing 99.95% of allergens and pollutants.

Score a bonus gift with these Dyson products

dyson corrale airwrap supersonic sale
Image: Dyson

If you’re all sorted for vacuums, you can also nab up to two bonus gifts when you pick up select personal care devices. This offer is available for Dyson’s Supersonic hair dryers, Airwap hair styler and Corrale straightener.

You can find the complete list of Dyson Week sale offers here.

