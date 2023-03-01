Drugmaker Eli Lilly Plans to Cut Insulin Prices by 70%

An Insulin drugmaker announced it is making its drug affordable for some consumers and is capping the out-of-pocket cost at $US35 ($49) per month.

The drugmaker, Eli Lilly, is making Insulin immediately more affordable to seniors on Medicare, making it the first drug company to do so following the Inflation Reduction Act.

The company is automatically applying the price cap for Insulin to people who have private insurance and those without can sign up for Eli Lilly’s copay assistance program to qualify.

The cap applies to all of Eli Lilly’s insulin products, said Kelly Smith, a spokesperson for the company. In addition to the cost caps, the company will lower the list price for several of its products, including Humalog, this year.

“The aggressive price cuts we’re announcing today should make a real difference for Americans with diabetes,” said Lilly Chief Executive David Ricks, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This article is part of a developing story. Our writers and editors will be updating this page continuously as new information is released. Please check back again in a few minutes to see the latest updates. Meanwhile, if you want more news coverage, check out our tech, science, or io9 front pages. And you can always see the most recent Gizmodo news stories at gizmodo.com/latest.