Disney’s Unsolved Mystery: Who Is Max Goof’s Mum?

The identity of who mothered Goofy’s son Max remains an unsolved mystery. While attending a preview of Disneyland’s revamped Toontown, Gizmodo investigated Goofy’s home and small-batch candy factory, hunting for answers left out of A Goofy Movie and the Disney Channel series Goof Troop.

Here’s what we found inside the Toontown residence, a place filled with family photos that tell Goofy’s story of being a hard-working single dad, and Max’s adorable childhood and love for Powerline. The experience also left us with so many questions about the true identity of Max’s mother. See for yourself in this gallery of images we took during Disney Parks’ Toontown media event.

Where is Max Goof’s Mother?

Here’s a quick tour of Goofy’s house. Something that stands out is that there’s a lot of photos of Max and Goofy’s family and friends.

Goofy is the best Disney dad

Photo: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

There’s no question about it, the whole place hits on an emotional level in a way that no other in-universe character home has. Mostly because we know the most about Goofy and Max through A Goofy Movie. By contrast, Mickey and Minnie are Jay-Z and Beyoncé levels of secretive.

Goofy and Max’s Step Brothers homage

We love that this was inspired by Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly’s family portrait from 2008 comedy Step Brothers, and we hope it never gets broken since it’s hiding the fire extinguisher.

Who is Goofy’s baby momma?

Did Max Goof’s mum take this picture, or was she already (gulp) un-alive by then? It looks to be capturing the first time Max met his Uncle Mickey and Aunt Minnie — but really, who shot the photo?

Max and his grandmother

Word on Main Street is that this is Goofy’s mum teaching Max their family recipes for their candy empire.

Is Goofy hiding secrets about Max’s mum?

Here’s a look at the attic, which reveals a book titled Fathers Are People and a box of Max’s baby clothes. But what else are you storing up there, Mr. Goof?

What’s in the box?

Another angle on this box reveals it contains “precious family heirlooms.”

No trace of Max’s mum

All these photos feature nearly everyone in Goofy and Max’s life, including Powerline. (Also missing: Roxanne!)

Was Max’s mum’s death so tragic he can’t bear to hang her likeness on their walls? Or did she leave, thus making her a sore subject?

Mickey and friends

I mean, there’s a Disney bros image — but no photos of when Goofy met Max’s mum.

Pete’s family photo

And here’s a whole portrait of Pete’s family, including his kids P.J. and Pistol with their mother Peg. How are you going to have an entire other family on your wall like this?

Goof family candy empire secrets

At least we know that Goofy is a single dad who works two jobs. One as the Fab Five’s slapstick comedy genius, and the other as a candy maker. You can find Goofy’s Candy Company treats all over Disney Parks as their confectionary purveyors… but every family has secrets, the biggest here being: WHO IS MAX’S MUM?

Powerline presence

Max definitely invented these.

Goofy’s House in Toontown

Our burning questions remain. What ghost haunts these walls, and why did Max’s mum choose to leave behind a candy-based fortune? Some have theorised that maybe Max’s mum is none other than Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit — I mean she does have a thing for funny guys, plus she sings. Who else sings? Max Goof, who looks up to his idol Powerline.

Visit Toontown at Disneyland

Keep the investigation going when you visit Goofy’s House, which is a must for any ‘90s Disney fan of A Goofy Movie and Goof Troop to see a bunch of fun Easter eggs. Goofy’s House, which previously was a kids-only space, is now open to all in the new Toontown at the Disneyland Resort.