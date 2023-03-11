DC Announced New Comic Runs for Wonder Woman, Flash, and More

It’s still fairly early into the new year, and DC Comics is still gradually teasing out its lineup of books under the “Dawn of DC” banner. New publishing lines don’t just mean wholly new books, it means new creative teams get a shot at long-running heavy hitters, usually the solo books. We’re seeing this right now with Josh Williamson and Jamal Campbell on Superman, and it’s continuing with both the Flash and Wonder Woman, who’ll get new teams this fall.

Starting in September, Tom King (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths) will be taking over Wonder Woman from Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, and their variety of artists. The latter creative team will end things with June’s oversized Wonder Woman #800 before the new team starts things off with a story that sees all Amazons banned from entering the United States after an Amazon is accused of mass murder. It falls to Wonder Woman to find the culprit as she becomes “finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect.”

Image: Mike Deodato Jr./DC Comics

Meanwhile, The Flash (which focuses on Wally West) will also relaunch in September, with the new team of Si Spurrier (Legion of X) and Mike Deodato Jr. (The Resistance). The pair teased their story for Wally will be more focused on “cosmic horror” as he explores new realms and gets a handle on his new powers. Like with Wonder Woman, the relaunch will be preceded by The Flash #800 in June, which will be oversized and bring the current run by Jeremy Adams and Roger Cruz to a close.

Finally, DC announced two brand new comics: Steelworks and Hawkgirl. The former hails from Star Trek’s Michael Dorn and Harley Quinn’s Sam Basri, will dig into John Henry Irons as he tries to determine if it’s time for him to stop being Steel entirely and leave the hero duty to his niece Natasha (Steel II) so he can run the titular Steelworks company. And Hawkgirl from Jadzia Axelrod (Galaxy: The Prettiest Star) and Amancay Nahuelpan (Wonder Woman) will see Kendra Saunders set up a life in Metropolis when she’s drawn into the orbit of a villain with a connection to the Nth metal that makes up her wings and weapons.

Image: Amancay Nahuelpan & Adriano Lucas/DC Comics

So, to sum up: Hawkgirl starts on July 18, and The Flash and Wonder Woman will relaunch in September after their 800th issues respectively release on June 6 and June 20. Steelworks doesn’t have a release date yet.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.