The Cheapest Samsung Galaxy A Series Plans From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

Earlier this month, Samsung announced the latest iteration of its budget A Series range, which includes four handsets: the Galaxy A14 4G, A14 5G, A34 5G and A54 5G. As with previous phones in this series, Samsung combines its commitment to a quality mobile experience with a more affordable price (they range from $329 to $699).
If you’re looking for a more affordable option to the Galaxy S23, we’ve collected the cheapest mobile plans available for Samsung’s latest A Series.
Samsung Galaxy A Series specs
So what’s under the hood of these phones? All A Series models come with 128GB Storage, while the 5G version includes 6GB memory (the A14 4G only has 4GB). The A34 and A54 use a Super AMOLED display, while the A14 models have an FHD+ display. Each model includes three back-mounted cameras – ultrawide, main and macro, of varying megapixel quality depending on the model – along with a front-facing camera (32MP for the A54, 13MP for everything else.)
The big feature of these new handsets is that Samsung promises a battery life that’ll last up to two days before needing to be charged – although this depends on factors like your current network environment and how frequently you use it. You can find a full rundown of the A Series’ specs here.
The best Samsung Galaxy A Series deals in Australia
If you pick up a mobile plan for either the Galaxy A34 or A54 through Telstra, Optus or Vodafone, you’ll also receive a free Galaxy Watch4 (40mm, valued at $399).
It’s also worth noting that not every handset is available through these telcos. Vodafone is only offering the A14 4G, A14 5G and the A34, while Telstra only has plans for the A14 5G, A34 5G and A54 5G. However, Optus is offering plans for all four Galaxy A Series phones.
Of the Big Three providers, Vodafone currently has the cheapest prices going for Samsung’s Galaxy A Series:
- A14 4G plans from $54.13 per month
- A14 5G plans from $55.52 per month
- A34 5G plans from $61.63 per month
For the Galaxy A54, Optus has cheaper plans, which can go as low as $68.40 per month.
While Telstra doesn’t have the cheapest prices for the A Series, it will throw in two months of Binge, three months of Apple TV+ and four months of Spotify Premium for free with any of its mobile plans.
Note: At the time of publishing, Optus pricing hadn’t come through. So if you’re interested in signing up with Optus, check back soon as the tables will update once they’re available.
Cheapest Samsung Galaxy A14 4G (128GB) plans
Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy A14 4G (128GB) plans
Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy A14 4G (128GB) plans
Cheapest Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (128GB) plans
Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (128GB) plans
Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (128GB) plans
Cheapest Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (128GB) plans
Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (128GB) plans
Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (128GB) plans
Cheapest Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (128GB) plans
Cheapest 24-month Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (128GB) plans
Cheapest 36-month Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (128GB) plans
Samsung Galaxy A Series prices and release date
Every model from the Samsung Galaxy A14, A34 and A54 range is available from Friday, 31 March.
Here are the starting prices for each model:
- Samsung Galaxy A14 4G (128GB): $329
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (128GB): $379
- Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (128GB): $599
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (128GB): $699