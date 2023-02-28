Brace Your Wallet For the Best LEGO Sets You Can Finally Buy in March

When LEGO reveals a new batch of sets it’s usually a test of patience for fans who often have to wait weeks, or sometimes months, to empty their wallets and start building. As February draws to a close, however, March will bring with it around 45 new LEGO sets, and more challenges for those trying to be responsible with their spending.

With the exception of The Lord of the Rings fans having to hold out until March 8, we’ve sifted through everything that will be hitting LEGO stores on March 1 to bring you the best sets that are worth adding to your collection.

LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell

Easily the most anticipated set amongst serious LEGO collectors and builders is the 6,167-piece, The Lord of the Rings Rivendell, which will be available to LEGO VIP members starting on March 5, and then everyone else on March 8, for $AU799.99. It’s also the most expensive LEGO set to debut in March, but with 15 included minifigures, it’s going to be harder to resist than the One Ring.

LEGO Star Wars Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet

Star Wars fans would probably jump at the chance to buy buildable helmets large enough to wear, but these smaller build-and-display alternatives are a solid compromise. The 670-piece, Princess Leia (Boushh) helmet, will be available starting on March 1 for $AU99.99, but unfortunately does not include a thermal detonator.

LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet

Star Wars: The Clone Wars has remained a reliably solid series for quite a few years now, bringing with it some great LEGO sets as well, including this 854-piece recreation of Captain Rex’s helmet, which will be available starting on March 1 for $AU99.99.

LEGO Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet

If you’re dropping $AU99.99 on the Captain Rex helmet, you’re going to have a hard time not grabbing the 766-piece, Clone Commander Cody helmet, which will look great sitting side-by-side on a shelf. It’s also available beginning on March 1 for $AU99.99.

LEGO BrickHeadz EVE & WALL•E

LEGO’s BrickHeadz have been a great alternative to the incredibly popular Funko Pop! figures slowly taking over every retail space in the country. If you get tired of having them on your shelf, you can take them apart and simply build something else, although it’s hard to imagine anyone ever tiring of a little EVE and WALL•E sitting on their desk. The 155-piece duo is available March 1 for $AU24.99.

LEGO BrickHeadz Cruella & Maleficent

Let’s encourage Hollywood to start doing more movie crossovers, starting with Cruella and Maleficent teaming up in a buddy flick. It doesn’t matter if they’re the heroes or the villains, we’ll be just as eager to buy tickets as we are grabbing this 320-piece BrickHeadz set of the duo, available March 1 for $AU29.99.

LEGO BrickHeadz Moana & Merida

Two very underrated characters from Disney and Pixar finally get a bit more of the spotlight they deserve with this 410-piece set featuring Moana and Merida and some of the most intricate hair we’ve seen on BrickHeadz figures yet. The set will be available on March 1 for $AU29.99.

LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite

If there was one set that might be hard to find next month, it’s probably going to be the 749-piece BTS Dynamite set given the South Korean boy band has devoted fans all around the world, and even more devoted resellers trying to snatch up BTS merchandise they can flip on eBay. The first minifigure versions of Jung Kook, Jimin, SUGA, RM, Jin, and j-hope, will be available on March 1 for $AU169.99.

LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT

Looking for a building challenge that won’t leave you completely frustrated before it’s fully assembled? The LEGO 2022 Ford GT is built from 1,466 Technic pieces giving the model loads of functionality including a V6 engine with moving pistons. That might sound like a lot of pieces, but it’s actually one of the smaller Technic supercar models LEGO has released. Grab it on March 1 for $AU199.99.

LEGO Technic The Batman Batcycle

Matt Reeves’ The Batman was the antithesis of a Tim Burton film, with heroes, villains, and vehicles that felt firmly grounded in reality. The roar of Bruce Wayne’s Batcycle can’t compete with the sound of the Batmobile, but this 641-piece LEGO recreation of the bike is a satisfyingly small Technic build for $AU89.99, available starting on March 1.

LEGO Technic Nascar Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Fans of cars going round and round in circles probably already have this LEGO Nascar Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on their wish lists, but the $AU79.99, 672-piece model might also be a great way to introduce younger LEGO fans to the joy of Technic building when it’s available come March 1.

LEGO Technic Firefighter Aircraft

Call us boring, but we’d be thrilled if LEGO launched a line of Technic planes for aviation enthusiasts. For now, every few years we only get a handful of models like this 1,134-piece LEGO Technic Firefighter plane that includes spinning props, retractable landing gear, and a cargo hold that dumps water — with clear plastic LEGO studs filling that role. Grab it on March 1 for $AU179.99.

LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari 812 Competizione

Those of us who spent our childhoods recreating drool-worthy sports cars out of plastic bricks probably have a long shelf filled with LEGO’s Speed Champion models. They’re remarkably accurate recreations of real-licensed cars, including this lovely 261-piece Ferrari 812 Competizione, which arrives on March 1 for $AU32.99.

LEGO Speed Champions Pagani Utopia

With a price tag of about $2,000,000 for the real thing, you can save yourself $1,999,967 by opting for LEGO 261-piece Ferrari 812 Competizione which may be even more satisfying because you get to build it yourself. It rolls into LEGO’s garage on March 1 for $AU32.99.

LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 963

First revealed at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the black, red, and white livery pictured here, the Porsche 963 can join your own private racing fleet with this 280-piece LEGO model that arrives on March 1 for $AU32.99.

LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM

The most exciting addition to the LEGO Speed Champions collection this year is the iconic McLaren F1 LM, one of the greatest street legal super cars ever built. So of course Lego is only making it available in a pricier, 581-piece two-pack, that includes a McLaren Solus GT when released on March 1 for $AU69.99.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Beach Camper Van

Licensed sets have been a cash cow for LEGO over the past few decades, but let’s not forget the simple pleasures of simply building with plastic bricks. This 556-piece LEGO Beach Camper Van is a charming build with some fun parts usage that also comes with extra pieces to turn it into two additional models. When it drops on March 1 for $AU79.99, it will help remind you why you got into LEGO in the first place.