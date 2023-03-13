Biden Administration Approves Huge Oil and Gas Project in Alaska

The Biden administration on Monday gave the green light to an enormous oil and gas project in Alaska, following months of increasing opposition from environmental activists who say that the approval runs counter to the administration’s promise to act on climate.

The Interior Department released a record of decision Monday approving the Willow Project, an $US8 ($11) billion oil and gas drilling project owned by oil giant ConocoPhillips. At its peak, it is expected to produce 180,000 barrels of oil per day — about 1.6% of the U.S.’s current oil production. Over the 30-year lifespan of the project, Willow could produce as much greenhouse gas emissions as 2 million gas-powered cars.

On Sunday, in advance of the decision, President Joe Biden announced various new protections against oil and gas drilling in parts of the Arctic Ocean and in parts of Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve, where the Willow project is located. The move is largely seen as an appeal to activists opposed to the Willow approval.

“While we recognise the nuanced economic challenges of the region, local community leaders have spoken out against Willow, saying that new extraction will cause more harm than good,” Emily Sullivan, Arctic Program Manager at the Northern Alaska Environmental Centre, said in a statement. “Willow will have far-reaching climate impacts, locking the U.S. into fossil fuel production for decades to come. We need immediate policy change to ensure that future generations can thrive, with access to traditional food and culture.”

