10 of the Best Tech Deals From Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

Amazon’s Big Smile Sale is back once again and it’s not playing around. Full of unmissable deals across homewares, tech, fashion, beauty and more, those of you who have been itching for a sale are about to see their patience rewarded.

The Big Smile Sale is on now and will run until midnight on Sunday, 2 April. Be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial with Amazon Prime if you don’t want to miss a single deal.

The top 10 best deals from Amazon’s Big Smile Sale

For the professional who’s always on the go, one of the best laptop choices you have if the Microsoft Surface Pro. Ultra lightweight, slim and portable, the Surface Pro will let you work (or study) on the fly.

Shop the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for business here for $1,599 (down from $3,049).

Try and tell us differently, but a movie night under the stars is far better than a movie night indoors. If you want to recreate the ultimate drive-in experience at home for your friends and family, then a mini projector is your surefire way to do it.

The ELEPHAS projector can display up to 1080p, is Bluetooth compatible and can support streaming devices such as an Amazon Fire Stick or PS4.

You can pick up the ELEPHAS mini projector here for $131.99 (down from $299.99).

Begin your smart home journey with an Echo Dot. This handy, Alexa-enabled speaker will allow you to play music, listen to the weather and set tasks all with the sound of your voice. Welcome to the 21st century.

Shop it here for $39 (down from $79).

Whether you’re on holiday or heading out for drinks after work, there’s nothing like a flat battery to kill the mood. Without a bit of juice left, you’re bound to start stressing about how you’re going to get home or to let your friends know where you are. That’s why it never hurts to pack a power bank with you, especially one as powerful as this Charmast one.

Grab this Charmast power bank here for $52.49 (down from $99.99).

This small and light camera is perfect for photography amateurs who are beginning to take themselves seriously. Your first camera is pretty important if you’re hoping to embrace your passion, since it can make a big difference between the kind of shots you can take.

This Canon EOS is a safe bet with its vari-angle touchscreen, great processing power and top tracking capabilities.

Shop this Canon camera here for $1,281.55 (down from $1,618.81).

If you’re a slow sipper when it comes to your morning coffee or afternoon tea, we highly recommend this Ember smart mug. Capable of keeping your drinks hot for an extra one-and-a-half hours, it’s the perfect gift for someone who gets distracted easily. After all, no one likes the taste of a lukewarm cup of java.

Get yours here for $165 (down from $220).

It’s hard to resist a good, waterproof speaker. Especially when one’s got 37,000 reviews that attest to its deep bass and killer sound. That’s right, we’re talking about the JBL Charge 4. An affordable, portable speaker that will treat you to high-quality stereo whether you use it in the pool or the shower.

Shop it here for $119 (down from $229.95).

That’s right our favourite robot vacuum cleaner is back with a whopping $580 off.

This two-in-one Ecovacs vacuum can not only suck the dust and dirt straight out of your carpet, but it can also mop your floors too. Thanks to its Ecovacs app, you can set and stop cleaning schedules as well as create “no-go zones” for your little robot helper to avoid.

Shop the Ecovacs Deebot N8 here for $419 (down from $999).

If you’re in the market for a new gaming monitor, you’ve likely heard about PRISM+’s top-notch range.

This 34-inch gaming monitor sports a solid 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time so you can enjoy tear-free, ultra-fast graphics.

Shop it here from the Big Smile Sale for $579 (down from $1,099).

For a comfortable pair of over-ear headphones that don’t compromise on sound, these Sennheiser ones will be a sure hit. It features active noise cancellation, a 30 hour battery life, a deep dynamic bass and high quality codec support.

You can pick up this highly-rated pair here for $135 (down from $299).

You can explore more tech deals from Amazon’s Big Smile Sale here.