Beetlejuice 2 May Actually Happen, and With Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega

We’ve heard a lot of things about a sequel to Tim Burton’s beloved 1988 movie Beetlejuice, with most of it being some variation of “not happening.” Even Burton himself said he doubted the film would ever get made nack in 2019, and former scriptwriter Seth Grahame-Smith said he was finished with the project in 2021. But now The Hollywood Reporter is reporting (from Hollywood) that not only is Beetlejuice 2 back on, Wednesday star Jenna Ortega might be on board as well.

Sources tell THR that Burton is set to direct, Michael Keaton will return as the titular ghost, and Ortega would likely play the daughter of original movie star Winona Ryder’s character Lydia Deetz. If she takes the part, it would presumably be the second goth girl she’s played for Burton, who also produced the Wednesday TV series for Netflix.

Now, before you get excited, just… don’t. This movie has, somewhat appropriately, been stuck in development hell for years, and casting a lead role is no guarantee Beetlejuice 2 will finally get made. THR says the movie doesn’t have a firm production time or even a budget at the moment, and we also don’t know what’s up with the script, either. But then again, also appropriately enough, this sequel refuses to rest in peace…

