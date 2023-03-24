Bask in the Beauty of the Back to the Future Part II DeLorean

Everyone has their favourite pop culture vehicle, but for me, few are as cool as the DeLorean from Back to the Future Part II. Sure, the original one is awesome, and the Western flair of the third one is slick, but we’re talking the flying, Mr. Fusion-having, neon-lights-buzzing version that takes Marty, Doc, and Jennifer back to the future of 2015. It’s iconic.

Which is certainly why Bottleneck Gallery and Vice Press are teaming up with one of Gizmodo’s favourite artists, Tom Whalen, to pay homage to the best time machine in the business with a brand new poster. It comes in three versions, all of which go on sale Friday, March 24 at noon EST on bottleneckgallery.com.

Here’s the regular version. It’s a 36 x 24 inch screenprint in a hand-numbered edition of 150. It costs $US60 ($83).

Image: Bottleneck/Vice

This is the variant, a 36 x 24 inch screenprint in a hand-numbered edition of 75. It costs $US70 ($97).

Image: Bottleneck/Vice

Finally, this is really special. It’s the aluminium version. It comes on a 2mm thick aluminium panel, also 36 x 24 inches, but this is an edition of only 30. It costs $US200 ($278) and is, literally, heavy.

Image: Bottleneck/Vice

In each one, you can tell that Whalen really did his homework, focusing on every little detail and giving his favourites a proper showcase to go along with the vehicle itself. See more detailed shots here.

Again, these all go up for sale on Friday March 24 at noon EST on bottleneckgallery.com.

