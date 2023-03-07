The iPhone 14, But Make it Yellow

Apple has this feeling that is indeed so appealing, and that feeling is that they need to add “yellow” to its slate of iPhone case colours. Alright, sing it with me, kids: “ring, ring, ring, ring, ring, ring, ring, banana phone.”

Apple announced its new yellow-tinted phones early Wednesday. It’s thankfully not a full-vibrant mustard colour, but a subdued, soothing pastel tone. Everything else about the already solid iPhone 14 and 14 Plus remains the same, of course. The new colour option should be available “this Autumn,” according to the company’s announcement.

The specs remain unchanged.

iPhone 14 specs

Size: 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.8 mm

Weight: 172 grams

Display: 6.1-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)]

Resolution: 2532×1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

Guts: A15 Bionic chip

Camera: Dual-camera system (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth camera

Battery life: Up to 20 hours of video playback (up to 16 hours streamed)

Water resistance: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

Safety: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

iPhone 14 Plus specs

Size: 160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.8 mm

Weight: 203 grams

Display: 6.7-inch (OLED) [HDR display/True Tone/Wide colour (P3) & 800 nits max brightness (typical); 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR)]

Resolution: 2778×1284-pixel resolution at 458 ppi

Guts: A15 Bionic chip

Camera: Dual-camera system (12MP main, 12MP ultra-wide), 12MP TrueDepth camera

Battery life: Up to 26 hours of video playback (up to 20 hours streamed)

Water resistance: Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes)

Safety: Emergency SOS & Crash Detection

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Apple tends to keep certain colours specific to certain phone iterations. Remember when rose gold was the big thing? Last March, Apple put out an “alpine green” iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, a dark green colour that seemed geared more toward folks who wear forest military camouflage patterns when walking around cities without any trees in sight. Compared to that, the yellow iPhone 14 fits more in line with the classic, subdued Apple look.

Yellow joins the current slate of other colours, including “midnight” (dark grey), “starlight” (white), red, blue (really a grayish-blue), and (really light) purple. It will be interesting to see what kinds of colour palettes Apple will release with its upcoming iPhone 15.

It’s interesting Apple didn’t add the colourway to its 14 Pro and Pro Max phones. When reviewing both the 14 and 14 Pro Max last year, we declared the iPhone 14 was a device in search of a reason to exist. The iPhone 14 failed to wow us like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did. We said there was just not enough new to convince us it wasn’t worth spending a little more for the Pro or Pro Max. Regardless, Apple make brilliant phones.

Pricing