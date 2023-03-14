Apple’s Next HomePod Could Have a Screen

Apple only unveiled its latest HomePod in January, and, while it was an impressive piece of kit, the rumour mill is already trying to forget about it, spinning for its next update, one that could see the third-generation speaker, or a brand new addition to the company’s smart home range, boast a screen.

The second-gen HomePod is a beautiful speaker that is almost too smart for its own good. Highlights of the device include “incredible audio quality”, with support for Spatial Audio, and a whole gamut of extra smarts to help you control your smart home.

While our HomePod review praised the device, it seems Apple isn’t happy with it being its smart home endgame. Reports from MacRumours indicate another HomePod is upon us, this time one boasting a screen.

Akin to the screen you see on Google’s Nest Hub range, or Amazon’s Echo Show 15 or its less terrible Echo Show 10, the new Apple HomePod with screen (not its official name) could be headed our way in 2024.

天馬首度打入Apple供應鏈，為Apple再造智能家庭策略的新受益者 / Tianma is set to debut in Apple’s supply chain, becoming a new beneficiary of Apple’s revamped smart home strategyhttps://t.co/WA2qAnt95o — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 10, 2023

Per the report, citing well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the redesigned HomePod could ship with a 7-inch display. Kuo, in his blog post, says:

“The HomePod, which equips a panel, could enable tighter integration with Apple’s other hardware products, marking a significant shift in the company’s smart home strategy.”

Apple’s push into smart home tech has been slow and steady, but looking down at my work desk right now to a MacBook, iPhone, AirPods and a HomePod Mini (with an old Apple Watch sitting there collecting dust, too), it makes sense that the kings of walled gardens would want to be peppered throughout your home, too.

With Google devices dominating the Aussie market, at least where smart home tech is concerned, the Matter standard could help Apple creep in.

But back to the new HomePod with a screen, however, and it’s not just Kuo.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has been saying for years that Apple is working on new ‌HomePod‌ models with displays and cameras.

That’s all we know for now, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.