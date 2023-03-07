Apple Goes Full ‘Banana Phone’ With Yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

Apple has this feeling that is indeed so appealing, and that feeling is that they need to add “yellow” to its slate of iPhone case colours. Alright, sing it with me, kids: “ring, ring, ring, ring, ring, ring, ring, banana phone.”

Apple announced its new yellow-tinted phones Tuesday. It’s thankfully not a full-vibrant mustard colour, but a subdued, soothing pastel tone. Everything else about the already solid iPhone 14 and 14 Plus remains the same, of course. The new colour option should be available “this spring,” according to the company’s announcement.

Apple tends to keep certain colours specific to certain phone iterations. Remember when rose gold was the big thing? Last March, Apple put out an “alpine green” iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, a dark green colour which seemed geared more toward folks who wear forest military camouflage patterns when walking around cities without any trees in sight. Compared to that, the yellow iPhone 14 fits more in line with the classic, subdued Apple look.

Yellow joins the current slate of other colours, including “midnight” (dark grey), “starlight” (white), red, blue (really a grayish-blue), and (really light) purple. It will be interesting to see what kinds of colour palettes Apple will release with its upcoming iPhone 15, although according to a new rumour, folks may be more hung up on the next Apple phone’s screen hardware.

Standard iPhone 15 May Lack ProMotion and Always-On Display

As first reported by MacRumors, the standard model iPhone 15 won’t include an LTPO screen, meaning it won’t get the ProMotion features found in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. According to Korean news aggregator blog yeux1122 on Tuesday, only the Pro series will get access to LTPO’s 1-120hz refresh rate, which means the regular iPhone 15 won’t get any kind of low-power display backlighting to maintain an always-on screen. The higher end iPhone Pro models can shift the refresh rate depending on whether it’s displaying static content or videos, meaning it can maintain the device’s rather long battery life without sacrificing visibility.

According to the blog and previous reports from Apple analysts, Apple has already started delivering the iPhone 15 display components in preparation for mass production, so it’s already too late for much to change. It’s disappointing news for anybody who wasn’t planning on dropping an extra $US100 ($139) on a more expensive iPhone when they come next year.

