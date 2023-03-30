Another Major DC Cameo in The Flash Has Been Revealed

When The Flash finally hits theatres in June, it’s bringing a whole lot of the DC universe with it. In the first trailer alone, it was confirmed that both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batmen would be in it, as well as Sasha Calle’s Supergirl ands the return of Michael Shannon’s Zod. But do the cameos end there? No, they don’t according to one of the stars.

Speaking on the Smartless podcast (via THR), Ben Affleck revealed another major DC character will be appearing in the film. And while you can probably guess based on other recent movies, we’ll keep the reveal below this spoiler warning.

On the podcast Affleck, who is promoting his excellent new movie Air, said the following, full well knowing he should not be. “I don’t want to give spoilers but it was a scene where I get caught — I get saved — by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys,” Affleck said. “She saves me… with the Lasso of Truth. And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work.”

So yes, it seems almost certain that Gal Gadot appears as Wonder Woman again in The Flash, and if so, almost certainly for the last time. Or course, she also showed up in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, which is now in theatres, but Warner Bros. revealed that cameo before release to get more people into the theatre.

Buzz has been very good on The Flash which is kind of shocking, knowing everything that’s gone on with it. The film famously went through tons of different filmmakers before Andy Muschietti finally was able to bring it all together. Plus, star Ezra Miller had all those run-ins with the law that did not endear them to fans and became more than a simple PR problem for the studio. Whether the movie can weather all that and still to tell a fully formed, exciting, emotional story while also including all of these incredible, beloved characters remains to be seen.

We’ll find out soon. The Flash hits theatres June 16, but will have its debut in late April at CinemaCon 2023. Gizmodo will be there.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.