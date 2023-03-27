An Ode to Mondo, Featuring All the Posters Currently on My Walls

Mondo has had a huge impact on my life. As far back as I can remember, I always loved movie posters. Growing up, I’d buy posters at Suncoast or take them from my video store, and tack them to my wall. If they ripped, I’d just throw them out and get new ones. Years later, the posters of Mondo made me realise the papers hanging on my wall could be more than just decorations. They could be collectible art too, and that flipped a switch.

In 2008, I bought my first Mondo poster, The Lost Boys by Tyler Stout. I got it in person at a screening, which was how the brand got its start: making gig posters as one would do for concerts, but for movies. The poster opened my eyes to a whole new world — and since then, I’ve continued to buy posters. Becoming a collector introduced me to places like Gallery 1988, which releases similar cool art based on pop culture, and when I saw people spending hundreds and even thousands of dollars on the posters I bought for much less than that, it was a really good feeling.

I’ve been collecting and writing about Mondo and the pop culture art world for years, and I could go on forever about the impact it has had on me. Maybe one day I will. Today though, I feel like showing is better than telling.

After the news that Funko fired almost half of Mondo’s employees, including co-founders Mitch Putman and Rob Jones, who were key components in making Mondo cool for over a decade, Mondo as it once was is dead. Thinking back on the past, I walked around my home and saw a lot of Mondo. Mondo lives with me every single day — and here are some of my favourite pieces.

The Lost Boys by Tyler Stout

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

The one that started it all.

Rad by JJ Harrison

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

In order to pay Mondo proper respect, we’re going to break out of the realm of Gizmodo-only films here.

Inclusion by Aaron Horkey

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Not technically a Jurassic Park poster, but a Jurassic Park poster.

Kill Bill by Tyler Stout

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

As Stout was my gateway into Mondo, he remains one of my favourite artists and I have a lot of his art on display.

The Lord of the Rings by Olly Moss

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Like Stout, I have a lot of Olly Moss art on my walls.

Back to the Future by George Bletis

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Mondo has done a ton of Back to the Future pieces but this one just sticks with me.

White Men Can’t Jump by We Buy Your Kids

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

One of my favourite movie, one of my favourite posters.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by Martin Ansin

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

This is the foil variant.

The Star Wars Trilogy by Tyler Stout

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Stout’s style isn’t for everyone but, as you can see in this slideshow, I love a very busy aesthetic.

Mugatu by Mike Mitchell

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Mike Mitchell’s “Portraits” series has been a long-running one for Mondo, and I have several on my wall. This one was from the very first gallery show.

Princess Leia by Mike Mitchell

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Mitchell’s portraits got the Star Wars treatment via Mondo and Leia’s is probably my favourite of the bunch.

Pan’s Labyrinth by Aaron Horkey

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Horkey’s work is second to none; he’s also an artist who almost exclusively worked with Mondo’s team.

Nicolas Angel by Mike Mitchell

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

One more portrait, this one from Hot Fuzz.

Remy Adrift by Aaron Horkey

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Horkey’s style combined with the idea of Pixar’s Ratatouille is still one of my favourite mashups.

Jodorowsky’s Dune by Kilian Eng

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

While most of my Mondo posters were purchased when they were first released, every once in a while I missed one I really wanted and had to hit the aftermarket to find it. Which is what happened with this stunner based on the documentary.

There Will Be Blood by Aaron Horkey

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

I guess, like Stout and Moss, I should say I have a lot of Horkey up too.

David by Jason Edmiston

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Like Mike Mitchell’s popular portraits, Mondo was also behind the very popular “Eyes Without a Face” series by Jason Edmiston, of which I own multiple original paintings (including this Lost Boys piece) and pencil sketches, along with prints.

The Dude and Walter by Jason Edmiston

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Before Edmiston does the final paintings, he does detailed sketches of each set of eyes, which he also sells. And when you can’t get the paintings, the sketches are often a nice alternative option.

But, since they’re just pencils, I bring them to a custom framer in Los Angeles called Framing Devil and have a little fun. So this is really a collab between both of them.

The Star Wars Trilogy by Olly Moss

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

If Mondo has a holy grail, it might be this set. And for good reason. They are just so beautiful and Lucasfilm has embraced them in the years since release. Also, another shout out to Framing Devil for the frames.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy by Aaron Horkey

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Photos don’t do these justice. Trust me. They are beyond stunning.

Various Studio Ghibli posters by Olly Moss

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

One corner of my home is dedicated to the films of Studio Ghibli and the centrepiece is this complete set of variants by Olly Moss. It’s Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle, My Neighbour Totoro, and Spirited Away.

Only the team at Mondo could get the notoriously protective Ghibli to collaborate.

Psycho by Daniel Danger

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

The glare on this one is pretty bad (sorry Daniel) but this variant Psycho print, in black and white, is just beyond perfect.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off by Jay Ryan

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Mondo existed well before I started collecting its pieces, so I had to go back and find this 2006 poster, which is also one of my favourites of all time.

The Evil Dead by Olly Moss

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Top 10 Mondo, both in terms of idea and collecibility.

Real Steel by Jock and Olly Moss

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

This is a weird one. I purchased this in Austin, Texas at Mondo’s first gallery show. It’s a concept for a movie poster that took the idea of Rocky and combined it with Real Steel. Moss came up with the idea, Jock made it, and it hangs on my wall because I love Jock, Moss, Rocky, and Real Steel.

The Goonies by Tyler Stout

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

If you’re saying “Really, more Stout?” I have bad news for you.

The Monster Squad by Tyler Stout

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Yes, more Stout.

Les Misérables by Olly Moss

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Though this is for the Tom Hooper film, my wife and I like to pretend it’s for the much superior musical.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington by Olly Moss

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Mondo didn’t just limit itself to popular genre fare. Oftentimes the company dipped back into the past for all-time classics like this one.

Dark Helmet and Barf by Jason Edmiston

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Another example of me taking Edmiston sketches to the Framing Devil, this time with the idea of working them into the world of Mel Brooks’ film.

Toy Story by Tom Whalen

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Sorry Tom, the angle and glare does not do this one justice.

101 Dalmatians by Jonathan Burton

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Once upon a time, Mondo’s gallery had a show that was just Disney art, and this beautiful piece was part of it.

Robin Hood by Rich Kelly

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

This one too.

Shaun of the Dead by Tyler Stout

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Ha! Did you think you’d made it to the end without more Tyler Stout? Think again!

Spaced by Tyler Stout

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

We started with my first Mondo piece, and end here with my second. An incredible poster for an incredible show by an incredible artist by an incredible company.

And Many More…

Photo: Germain Lussier/io9/Mondo

Again, that’s just the Mondo stuff on my wall as of March 2023. Beyond that, this flat file and portfolios are completely full. There’s a lot of Mondo, but a lot of other brands too. All of which started because of the team at Mondo.