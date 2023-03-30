Amazon Studios Beefs Up Its Comic Book Bona Fides With Former Marvel Editor-in-Chief

Amazon Studios has signalled its intention to be an even bigger player in the world of comic book series and films by signing Joe Quesada, former Marvel editor-in-chief, to an exclusive first-look deal.

According to a company press release, Quesada’s deal is to develop “series and films for Prime Video, with a particular focus on adapting existing and new comic book IP.”

“I can’t begin to express just how thrilled I am to be joining the Amazon Studios family,” Quesada, whose earliest work in the comics industry was as an artist for DC and Valiant, said in the release. “From the moment Nick Pepper, Matt King, and the [Amazon Studios] team approached me, it was clear we spoke the same language and shared the same creative goals. What was also clear is that they’re creating a collaborative environment and unique methodology that I’m surprised no one has yet thought to implement, but I’m certain will be quickly imitated.”

Quesada’s official bio is full of achievements in the comic-book world, including helping develop characters like Ms. Marvel and Miles Morales, cited as examples of how his influence brought diversity into the Marvel universe. As an editor, he worked on Marvel projects that later became blockbuster movies, including Civil War, Age of Ultron, and Guardians of the Galaxy. He also executive-produced the Netflix series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage, and ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

He left Marvel in mid-2022; there’s no word yet on any specific titles he might be working on for Amazon Studios, and “existing and new comic book IP” could cover just about anything. It’s worth noting that Prime Video does have a Marvel link via Sony Pictures, which has a slate of live-action Spider-Man-adjacent projects like Silk: Spider Society and a Spider-Man Noir series currently in the works.

