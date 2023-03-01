Here’s How You Can Nab an Echo Dot for Just $19

If you don’t know where to begin with your smart home transformation, an Echo Dot is the perfect starting point. However, converting your home into a smart one is a costly endeavour. Thankfully, there’s a deal right now that will let you grab an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for only $19, but only if you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership.

Keep in mind that this deal only applies to those who do not currently have an Amazon Prime membership. That means those of you who have one right now, can’t cancel it and sign up again to redeem this offer. However, if you were a former Prime member, you can reactivate your subscription and take advantage of this offer. You can read more about the Ts & Cs here.

Even if you only stick around for the 30-day free trial and decide to give your subscription the flick thereafter, you can still save $40 on an Echo Dot (RRP $59). If you do choose to keep your subscription, your Prime membership will cost you $6.99/month.

Just keep in mind that this deal is only available from now until 8 March – which means you only have a few days left to claim your $19 Echo Dot.

What’s so good about the Echo Dot?

As for the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), it’s easy to understand why it’s Amazon’s most popular voice-controlled smart speaker. For its size and price, it sounds pretty good in more ways than one.

The Echo Dot features Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, which is just a request away from filling you in on today’s news or setting reminders for any upcoming important events.

You can even pair your Amazon Echo Dot with other smart devices, including smart lights and plugs, so you can command Alexa to turn them on and off as you head out, or go to bed.

You’ll also able to use your Echo to play music through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify or your other streaming service of choice.

What perks do you get with a Prime subscription?

If you’re a fiend for a TikTok gadget or can’t resist an Amazon shopping spree, a Prime membership is a good thing to have. It’ll instantly give you free, two business day delivery on most local orders and access to exclusive sales events, such as Amazon Prime Day.

A Prime subscription will also give you access to Prime Video, which is the only place you can find must-watch exclusive shows such as The Boys, The Expanse and the upcoming Daisy Jones & The Six. Those who love to read will also gain access to Amazon’s extensive eBooks collection – full of killer novels, comics, short works and more.

There’s also Amazon Music, which will allow you to listen to around two million songs – ad-free – as you please. We’re not sure about you, but how many subscriptions give you access to a combination of music, streaming and reading content for as low as $6.99 a month? It almost sounds too good to be true.

Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here and once you’re all done, claim your Echo Dot (3rd Gen) here.