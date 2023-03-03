Amazon Pauses Construction On Its Virginia Office

Amazon announced it is pausing construction on its sprawling second headquarters in Arlington, Virginia on Friday. The company told Bloomberg it is committed to building the office and has plans to continue work in the fall of this year.

Despite the delay, the first phase of construction will be completed as planned in June, and John Schoettler, Amazon’s real estate chief, told the outlet the company already employed more than 8,000 people in the area. The Arlington office is on the outskirts of Washington, D.C., will be 2.1-million-square-feet, and located near the Pentagon and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

“Our second headquarters has always been a multiyear project, and we remain committed to Arlington, Virginia, and the greater Capital Region – which includes investing in affordable housing, funding computer science education in schools across the region, and supporting dozens of local nonprofits,” Schoettler told the outlet. “We appreciate the support of all our partners and neighbours, and look forward to continuing to work together in the years ahead.”

This article is part of a developing story. Our writers and editors will be updating this page continuously as new information is released. Please check back again in a few minutes to see the latest updates. Meanwhile, if you want more news coverage, check out our tech, science, or io9 front pages. And you can always see the most recent Gizmodo news stories at gizmodo.com/latest.