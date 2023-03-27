‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The Best Tech Deals From Amazon’s Big Smile Sale, Because Winners Are Grinners

If you’ve been itching for the next major shopping season, then there’s no need to despair. Just when you thought things were getting a little too quiet (and expensive), Amazon’s back with its biannual Big Smile Sale.

While Amazon’s Big Smile Sale event is not as massive at Prime Day, there’s already some worthy highlights, including up to 60% off Ecovacs robot vacuums, up to 30% of Eufy security and up to 55% off Sennheiser audio.

Here’s everything you need to know about the massive sale, along with the best tech deals you can grab during the event.

How long is Amazon’s Big Smile Sale on for?

The first Big Smile sale of 2023 has just kicked off and will run until 11:59pm Sunday, 2 April. That means you’ve got until the end of the week to nab yourself one of the many bargains that’ll be available during the sale event.

You can find the full range of Amazon’s Big Smile Sale here, but to help you cut through the hundreds of offers that are currently available, we’ve rounded up the best tech deals on home appliances, PC gear and video games for you to peruse at your leisure.

Keep in mind that some of these sales are also only available to Prime members, so it’s worth signing up for a free 30-day trial if you haven’t already.

The best Big Smile Sale deals for PC

microsoft surface pro 7+
Image: Microsoft

The best Big Smile Sale deals for tech and home appliances

Ecovacs Deebot N8
Image: Ecovacs
  • Save up to 40% off Arovec air purifiers
  • Save up to 48% off Charmast power banks
  • Save up to 25% off Costway treadmills
  • Save 50% on Echo Dot (4th Gen)
  • Save up to 58% off Ecovacs robot vacuums
  • Save up to 39% off ELEGOO 3D printers and starter kits
  • Save up to 25% off Ember temperature control smart mugs
  • Save up to 30% on Eufy security cameras
  • Save up to 25% off EZVIZ security and micro SD storage
  • Save 33% on Furbo 360° dog camera
  • Save up to 33% off Holy Stone drones
  • Save up to 55% off Hysure dehumidifiers
  • Save up to 30% on iRobot vacuum cleaners
  • Save up to 39% off Meross smart home bulbs, plugs and garage openers
  • Save up to 26% off Miele cordless vacuum cleaners
  • Save up to 29% off Philips TVs
  • Save up to 14% off PRISM+ TVs
  • Save up to 25% off Reolink security
  • Save up to 40% off Romoss power banks and chargers

The best Big Smile Sale deals for audio

Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale
Image: Logitech

The best Big Smile Sale deals for video games

Amazon Australia Big Smile Sale
Image: Ubisoft

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

