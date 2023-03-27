The Best Tech Deals From Amazon’s Big Smile Sale, Because Winners Are Grinners

If you’ve been itching for the next major shopping season, then there’s no need to despair. Just when you thought things were getting a little too quiet (and expensive), Amazon’s back with its biannual Big Smile Sale.

While Amazon’s Big Smile Sale event is not as massive at Prime Day, there’s already some worthy highlights, including up to 60% off Ecovacs robot vacuums, up to 30% of Eufy security and up to 55% off Sennheiser audio.

Here’s everything you need to know about the massive sale, along with the best tech deals you can grab during the event.

How long is Amazon’s Big Smile Sale on for?

The first Big Smile sale of 2023 has just kicked off and will run until 11:59pm Sunday, 2 April. That means you’ve got until the end of the week to nab yourself one of the many bargains that’ll be available during the sale event.

You can find the full range of Amazon’s Big Smile Sale here, but to help you cut through the hundreds of offers that are currently available, we’ve rounded up the best tech deals on home appliances, PC gear and video games for you to peruse at your leisure.

Keep in mind that some of these sales are also only available to Prime members, so it’s worth signing up for a free 30-day trial if you haven’t already.

The best Big Smile Sale deals for PC

Save up to 36% off Anker electronics

electronics Save up to 54% off ASUS routers and headphones

routers and headphones Save 25% on LG FHD monitors

FHD monitors Save up to 45% on Logitech mechanical gaming keyboards

mechanical gaming keyboards Save up to 48% off selected Microsoft Surface Pro laptops

laptops Save up to 48% off NOVOO USB hubs

USB hubs Save up to 24% off PRISM+ monitors

monitors Save up to 55% off Razer gaming gear and this Halo Infinite edition keyboard

gaming gear and this Halo Infinite edition keyboard Save up to 25% off Redragon keyboards, mice and speakers

keyboards, mice and speakers Save up to 40% off XPPen graphic design tablets

The best Big Smile Sale deals for tech and home appliances

The best Big Smile Sale deals for audio

The best Big Smile Sale deals for video games