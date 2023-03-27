The Best Tech Deals From Amazon’s Big Smile Sale, Because Winners Are Grinners

If you’ve been itching for the next major shopping season, then there’s no need to despair. Just when you thought things were getting a little too quiet (and expensive), Amazon’s back with its biannual Big Smile Sale.
While Amazon’s Big Smile Sale event is not as massive at Prime Day, there’s already some worthy highlights, including up to 60% off Ecovacs robot vacuums, up to 30% of Eufy security and up to 55% off Sennheiser audio.
Here’s everything you need to know about the massive sale, along with the best tech deals you can grab during the event.
Table of Contents
How long is Amazon’s Big Smile Sale on for?
The first Big Smile sale of 2023 has just kicked off and will run until 11:59pm Sunday, 2 April. That means you’ve got until the end of the week to nab yourself one of the many bargains that’ll be available during the sale event.
You can find the full range of Amazon’s Big Smile Sale here, but to help you cut through the hundreds of offers that are currently available, we’ve rounded up the best tech deals on home appliances, PC gear and video games for you to peruse at your leisure.
Keep in mind that some of these sales are also only available to Prime members, so it’s worth signing up for a free 30-day trial if you haven’t already.
The best Big Smile Sale deals for PC
- Save up to 36% off Anker electronics
- Save up to 54% off ASUS routers and headphones
- Save 25% on LG FHD monitors
- Save up to 45% on Logitech mechanical gaming keyboards
- Save up to 48% off selected Microsoft Surface Pro laptops
- Save up to 48% off NOVOO USB hubs
- Save up to 24% off PRISM+ monitors
- Save up to 55% off Razer gaming gear and this Halo Infinite edition keyboard
- Save up to 25% off Redragon keyboards, mice and speakers
- Save up to 40% off XPPen graphic design tablets
The best Big Smile Sale deals for tech and home appliances
- Save up to 40% off Arovec air purifiers
- Save up to 48% off Charmast power banks
- Save up to 25% off Costway treadmills
- Save 50% on Echo Dot (4th Gen)
- Save up to 58% off Ecovacs robot vacuums
- Save up to 39% off ELEGOO 3D printers and starter kits
- Save up to 25% off Ember temperature control smart mugs
- Save up to 30% on Eufy security cameras
- Save up to 25% off EZVIZ security and micro SD storage
- Save 33% on Furbo 360° dog camera
- Save up to 33% off Holy Stone drones
- Save up to 55% off Hysure dehumidifiers
- Save up to 30% on iRobot vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 39% off Meross smart home bulbs, plugs and garage openers
- Save up to 26% off Miele cordless vacuum cleaners
- Save up to 29% off Philips TVs
- Save up to 14% off PRISM+ TVs
- Save up to 25% off Reolink security
- Save up to 40% off Romoss power banks and chargers
The best Big Smile Sale deals for audio
- Save up to 48% off Bose audio and soundbars
- Save 60% on Echo Buds (2nd Gen)
- Save up to 40% off Edifier bookshelf speakers
- Save up to 34% off EPOS gaming headsets
- Save up to 40% off HyperX gaming headsets
- Save up to 66% off JBL headphones and portable speakers
- Save up to 33% off Logitech Zone Vibe 100 headphones
- Save up to 55% off Sennheiser headphones and earbuds
- Save up to 40% off SoundPEATS earbuds and smart watches
- Save up to 62% off Yamaha soundbars and subwoofers
The best Big Smile Sale deals for video games
- Save up to 35% on these classic Nintendo titles when bundled, including Pokémon Legends Arceus, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and more
- Take 76% off Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS4, PS5 and Xbox
- Take 40% off Atomic Heart on Xbox, PS4 and PS5
- Take 30% off The Callisto Protocol on PS5
- Save on the Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition on PS5 and Xbox
- Take 35% off F.I.S.T on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5
- Take 45% off Gear Club 2: Ultimate Edition
- Take 36% off Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on PS4
- Take 60% off LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Nintendo Switch
- Take 30% off Octopath Traveller II on PS4
- Take 57% off Sniper Elite 5on PS5
- Take 55% off Two Point Campus on Xbox and PS5