All the New Versions of Classic Characters in Peter Pan & Wendy

The last decade has seen Disney making live-action versions of basically every popular animated movie of its past: Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, 101 Dalmatians, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Dumbo, Lion King, the list goes on and on. Next year there’s Snow White and later this year, The Little Mermaid too. Basically, it’s a trend that will continue until there are no more films to remake, and one is coming sooner than all the rest.

It’s Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action adaptation of Peter Pan (obviously) for a whole new generation. David Lowrey, who did Disney’s live-action adaptation of Pete’s Dragon (and the recent Green Knight), is at the helm and he got Jude Law to play the villainous Captain Hook, with his trusty servant, Smee, played by Jim Gaffigan.

However, unlike most of the films mentions above, Peter Pan & Wendy is not going to theatres. It’s going the Lady and the Tramp and Pinocchio route and debuting directly on Disney+. Is that a knock on its quality? Or does Disney just have so much else coming this year, its flood of releases needed to be broken up? Well, with a new series of character posters, you can see the full cast and begin to decide for yourself.

Peter Pan & Wendy hits Disney+ on April 28.

Jude Law as Captain Hook

Image: Disney

Felix De Sousa as Bellweather

Image: Disney

Diana Tsoy as Birdie

Image: Disney

Florence Bensberg as Curly

Image: Disney

Joshua Pickering as John

Image: Disney

Jacobi Jupe as Michael

Image: Disney

Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez as Nibs

Image: Disney

Alexander Molony as Peter Pan

Image: Disney

Noah Matthews Matofsky as Slightly

Image: Disney

Jim Gaffigan as Smee

Image: Disney

Skyler and Kelsey Yates as the Twins, Tudy and Rudy

Image: Disney

Alyssa Wapanatahk as Tiger Lily

Image: Disney

Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell

Image: Disney

Caelan Edie as Tootles

Image: Disney

Ever Anderson as Wendy