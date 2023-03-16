A Shadow and Bone Spin-Off for Six of Crows Has Always Been a Part of the Plan

When Eric Heisserer agreed to act as the showrunner for Netflix’s Shadow and Bone series, he had one condition. Netflix had to get the rights to Six of Crows for him too. According to Variety, he stated that having access to those characters was absolutely essential for him to sign onto the show. Now, it seems like he’s finally poised to dedicate time and space on screen for a standalone Six of Crows tv show.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show is in “early stages” and does not currently have the go-ahead from Netflix. Although Heisserer is passionate about the spin-off, he stated that it’s fate is in the hands of the audience; if folks don’t watch the second season of Shadow and Bone, there might not be the standalone show.

Heisserer said that he stepped back into a co-showrunner role in season two because “I was busy with the writers’ room for Six of Crows. We are ready to launch that as its own story.” He confirms that he would take over the Six of Crows adaptation while Daegan Fryklind would continue on with Shadow and Bone, and both shows would — in an ideal world — be able to pursue their own storylines and character arcs, with some crossover now and then (much like in the Grishaverse novels).

Heisserer says that he has done “a lot of work” to get to this stage, but everything hinges on the numbers for season two. This is no surprise; even though he’s already been working on this new series there’s no guarantee that Shadow and Bone gets a third season, much less a spin-off after only two seasons. Although if we were being honest with ourselves, the Crows have always been a high point of the series.

All eight episodes of Shadow and Bone season two are available on Netflix.

