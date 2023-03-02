A Goofy Movie’s Powerline Headlines WonderCon 2023 Funko and Loungefly Exclusives

Convention season is gaining momentum, and for WonderCon 2023 Funko and Loungefly have the goods for the spring fandom fling.

io9 has the first look at the Disney booth exclusives you’ll be able to get on the floor. The releases feature two Funko Pops depicting cult-favourite A Goofy Movie character Powerline, including a Diamond collection edition; a new Loungefly mini backpack depicting the Goofy Movie concert scene; Evil Queen from Snow White blind soda bottles (with two variants); and new Pinocchio accessories.

For a closer look check out this gallery — and find them at WonderCon March 24-26 at the convention centre in Anaheim, California.

WonderCon 2023 Exclusive Powerline Funko Pop

Image: Funko/Loungefly

This pop runs for $US15 ($21) if you nab it on the convention floor.

WonderCon 2023 Exclusive Powerline Diamond Collection Funko Pop

Image: Funko/Loungefly

A Goofy Movie Powerline Dancing Mini Backpack

Image: Funko/Loungefly

The mini backpack comes in the Pop! & Bag combo with the Diamond collection Powerline for $US120 ($167).

It glows in the dark!

SODA 3L: Snow White – The Queen

Image: Funko/Loungefly

The mystery bottles (collectors know these contain a figure, not actual soda) come in two variants, including a Chase variant poisoned apple, for $US40 ($56) on the floor.

SODA 3L: Snow White – The Queen with Apple Chase

Image: Funko/Loungefly

Disney Pinocchio Cuckoo Clock Figural Mini Backpack

Image: Funko/Loungefly

Find it at WonderCon for $US100 ($139) at the Loungefly booth.

Disney Pinocchio Cuckoo Clock Zip Around Wallet

Image: Funko/Loungefly

This wallet runs your wallet $US40 ($56).

Find these Funko and Loungefly exclusives at WonderCon!