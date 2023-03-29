A Couple of Picard’s Best Boys Are Back on the Bridge

We have a lot of updates! There’s a new Shin Kamen Rider trailer that absolutely whips, a note about The Mole People , another classic creature feature that’s being rebooted, and a reveal from one of the stars that the first season of Fallout — a show based on the video game franchise. Spoilers, don’t look back!

The Mole People

Deadline reports a remake of the 1956 sci-fi film, The Mole People, is now in development at Universal Pictures with The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman attached to produce. Based on a script by Chris Winterbauer, this very different-sounding take is said to follow a woman who “travels to a town veiled in a conspiracy to rescue her grandchildren from their father. To do this, she must fight through hell in the underground tunnels where the Mole People reside.”

Deadpool 3

Deadline also has word Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) has joined the cast of Deadpool 3 in a currently undisclosed role.

Ash

According to Deadline, Eiza González and Aaron Paul are attached to star in Ash, a “sci-fi thriller” from director Neill Blomkamp. The story follows “a woman (González) who wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, so must then decide if she can trust the man (Paul) sent to rescue her. But as their investigation into what happened sets in motion a terrifying chain of events, he begins to wonder how innocent she really is.”

Bella

Deadline additionally reports Samara Weaving will star in Bella, a period action pastiche from director Larysa Kondracki “set against the backdrop of an unprecedented crime wave that gripped New York City in the 1980s.” Described as “a hyper-stylised action thriller” the project concerns “a cop’s daughter who, after her father clings to life following an assassination attempt, goes on a rampage to unearth the assassin and weed out deep-rooted corruption in the New York City Police Department.”

Scream 7

During a recent interview with CinePOP (via ComicBook), Joshua Jackson revealed he’s interested in reprising his role as Film Class Guy #1 (the character in Scream 2 who preferred House II: The Second Story to the first) in Scream 7.

Nobody called me about the sixth, but I would be up to returning for 7, because I think what they do in keeping those things constantly referencing themselves and also fresh is really impressive. So, yes, I would be happy to go back and be in Scream 7.

Asteroid City

Wes Anderson’s star-studded Asteroid City now has a poster.

Our story begins in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. ASTEROID CITY trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2JjcCAnm6O — Asteroid City (@AsteroidCity) March 28, 2023

Shin Kamen Rider

Takeshi Hongo tears through Kumo Otoko and his Shocker Combatmen with the bloodlust of Kamen Rider Amazon in a gory new clip from Shin Kamen Rider.

Trolls Band Together

Branch the Troll (Justin Timberlake) is revealed to have been a member of Poppy’s favourite boy band in the trailer for Trolls Band Together.

The X-Files: Albuquerque

TV Line reports Fox is no longer moving forward with The X-Files: Albuquerque, its planned animated series from the creators of Brickleberry and Paradise PD.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds/Star Trek: Lower Decks

However, Spoiler TV reports both Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks have been officially renewed for third and fifth seasons at Paramount+.

House of the Dragon

According to Deadline, the second season of House of the Dragon will only be eight episodes long as “HBO mulls a green light for season three.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

By the same token, Rick Riordan revealed on his personal website that though writing has begun on the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, “this does NOT mean the second season has been green-lit yet.”

We have started work on the writers’ room for season two. This does NOT mean the second season has been green-lit yet. It’s too early for that. But we have been approved to start developing scripts, and I think everyone’s expectation is that a second season will happen if all goes as planned. It sure is exciting to be part of the room, though. We’ve broken down the action of the second Percy Jackson book, The Sea of Monsters, into a series of episodes, and have begun outlining what the first episodes would look like.

Fallout

Walton Goggins revealed on Instagram he’s wrapped filming on the first season of the Fallout TV series.

Been quiet… been busy… but now… I wrapped FALLOUT (wait til you see this fucking tsunami coming your way!) and now have some time to myself. Haven’t for a long time. Never been good at standing still… got to take my boy skiing this morning at our local spot then came to clean up my rig. Vacilando. Even found a bottle of @mulholland.spirits Gin I put in here for the next trip. Nothing makes me happier than being in the moment and contemplating the potential in the moment to come. What’s around that corner… that mantra has served me well. Here’s to the road we all our walking. Hope you find joy in every step. @mulholland.spirits

Black Knight

Meanwhile, Netflix’s own post-apocalyptic TV series, Black Knight, premieres May 12 according to a new poster.

OXYGEN HAS BEEN DELIVERED

BLACK KNIGHT

ONLY ON NETFLIX

MAY 12 pic.twitter.com/CcrrRL36pm — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 29, 2023

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Kelleran Beq and Paz Vizsla enjoy their own character posters courtesy of the official Mandalorian Twitter page.

Star Trek: Picard

Spoiler TV has photos from “Dominion,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Picard. More at the link.

Crippled, cornered, and out of options, Picard stages a gambit to trap Vadic and reveal her true motive – a gamble that puts the Titan in the crosshairs and forces Picard and Beverly to question every moral code they’ve ever held.

Superman & Lois

Lois Lane also can’t stop snooping in the trailer for “Too Close to Home,” next week’s episode of Superman & Lois.

Gotham Knights

Finally, Talon is unimpressed with Turner’s threats in the trailer for “Of Butchers and Betrayals,” next week’s episode of Gotham Knights.

